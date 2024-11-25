Communication Ministry Bans Incest-Themed Groups on Facebook

Jakarta. The Information and Digital Affairs Ministry has blocked six Facebook groups promoting incest-themed content targeting minors.

Alexander Sabar, Director General of Digital Space Supervision at Komdigi, said the ministry took swift action after discovering explicit and disturbing discussions within the groups, which had more than 30,000 followers, that violate Indonesian law and social norms.

“We immediately coordinated with Meta to take down groups promoting incest fantasies, particularly those involving children. This is a grave violation of children’s rights,” Sabar said on Friday.

The content violates Government Regulation No. 17/2025 on Electronic System Governance for Child Protection. The regulation mandates that digital platforms ensure a safe and healthy online environment for children by preventing the spread of harmful content.

“Ensuring children’s safety online is not solely the government’s or platform’s responsibility. Public participation is equally crucial. We urge citizens to report harmful content through aduankonten.id,” he said.

The banned groups, known collectively under names like "Fantasi Sedarah" (Incest Fantasy), had sparked widespread outrage after being discovered by internet users who raised concerns about their disturbing nature.

The ministry said it will intensify monitoring efforts and strengthen partnerships with tech platforms and civil society to prevent the spread of illicit content and promote child protection in the internet.

