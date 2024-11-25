Communication Ministry Bans Incest-Themed Groups on Facebook

Hendro Dahlan Situmorang
May 16, 2025 | 6:23 pm
SHARE
The Information and Digital Affairs Ministry blocks six Facebook groups promoting incest-themed content targeting minors, Friday, May 16, 2025. (Beritasatu.com)
The Information and Digital Affairs Ministry blocks six Facebook groups promoting incest-themed content targeting minors, Friday, May 16, 2025. (Beritasatu.com)

Jakarta. The Information and Digital Affairs Ministry has blocked six Facebook groups promoting incest-themed content targeting minors.

Alexander Sabar, Director General of Digital Space Supervision at Komdigi, said the ministry took swift action after discovering explicit and disturbing discussions within the groups, which had more than 30,000 followers, that violate Indonesian law and social norms.

“We immediately coordinated with Meta to take down groups promoting incest fantasies, particularly those involving children. This is a grave violation of children’s rights,” Sabar said on Friday.

Read More:
Indonesia Mulls Blocking Bigo Live and Telegram Over Porn and Gambling Allegations
Advertisement

The content violates Government Regulation No. 17/2025 on Electronic System Governance for Child Protection. The regulation mandates that digital platforms ensure a safe and healthy online environment for children by preventing the spread of harmful content.

“Ensuring children’s safety online is not solely the government’s or platform’s responsibility. Public participation is equally crucial. We urge citizens to report harmful content through aduankonten.id,” he said.

The banned groups, known collectively under names like "Fantasi Sedarah" (Incest Fantasy), had sparked widespread outrage after being discovered by internet users who raised concerns about their disturbing nature.

The ministry said it will intensify monitoring efforts and strengthen partnerships with tech platforms and civil society to prevent the spread of illicit content and promote child protection in the internet.

Tags:
#Social Media
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Communication Ministry Bans Incest-Themed Groups on Facebook
News 3 hours ago

Communication Ministry Bans Incest-Themed Groups on Facebook

 Indonesia blocks six Facebook groups promoting incest fantasies as part of efforts to protect children from harmful online content.
Indonesia Suspends TFH's World ID Operations Over Biometric Data Concerns
Tech May 5, 2025 | 4:19 pm

Indonesia Suspends TFH's World ID Operations Over Biometric Data Concerns

 Indonesia suspends Worldcoin services amid public reports and legal concerns over iris-scan data collection and regulatory compliance.
Gov't Evaluates Blocking DeepSeek AI as Global Restrictions Grow
Tech Feb 18, 2025 | 9:50 am

Gov't Evaluates Blocking DeepSeek AI as Global Restrictions Grow

 The Indonesian government is reviewing whether to ban China's AI chatbot DeepSeek, which has faced restrictions in several countries.
Government to Introduce Law on Child Protection in Cyberspace
Tech Feb 2, 2025 | 4:12 pm

Government to Introduce Law on Child Protection in Cyberspace

 President Prabowo Subianto has instructed the team to expedite the process in two months.
Prabowo's Government Blocks Over 882,000 Online Gambling Links in First 100 Days
News Jan 30, 2025 | 1:05 pm

Prabowo's Government Blocks Over 882,000 Online Gambling Links in First 100 Days

 The Indonesian government blocks over 882,000 online gambling-related contents in its first 100 days
Hanwha Life Launches Mobile Family Center to Support Women and Children in Indonesia
Special Updates Jan 19, 2025 | 12:03 pm

Hanwha Life Launches Mobile Family Center to Support Women and Children in Indonesia

 The mobile family center features a specially modified vehicle equipped with a counseling room, nursing room, and lounge.
Actress Raline Shah Takes on New Role Supporting Gov't Digital Education Initiatives
Lifestyle Jan 13, 2025 | 4:26 pm

Actress Raline Shah Takes on New Role Supporting Gov't Digital Education Initiatives

 Raline Shah has been appointed Special Staff to the Communication Minister to support global partnerships and digital education.
Ministry Blocks Instagram Accounts with Over a Million Followers for Promoting Online Gambling
News Dec 7, 2024 | 1:54 pm

Ministry Blocks Instagram Accounts with Over a Million Followers for Promoting Online Gambling

 Kemenkomdigi has taken firm action by closing three social media accounts involved in promoting online gambling networks
Gov't Official Named as Suspect in Online Gambling Case
News Nov 25, 2024 | 7:06 pm

Gov't Official Named as Suspect in Online Gambling Case

 Adhi Kismanto, an official at the Communication and Digital Affairs Ministry, has been named a suspect in the online gambling ring case

The Latest

Joining OECD Could Help Indonesia’s Trade Talks with the US, Minister Says
Business 33 minutes ago

Joining OECD Could Help Indonesia’s Trade Talks with the US, Minister Says

 Indonesia to submit OECD accession document in June, aligning the process with US trade talks.
Indonesia Sends Minister Muhaimin to Vatican for Pope Leo XIV's Inauguration
News 44 minutes ago

Indonesia Sends Minister Muhaimin to Vatican for Pope Leo XIV's Inauguration

 Cak Imin departs for Vatican to attend Pope Leo XIV’s inauguration on Sunday as President Prabowo’s official representative.
Indonesia, China Eye Stronger Strategic Partnership at 75th Anniversary
News 55 minutes ago

Indonesia, China Eye Stronger Strategic Partnership at 75th Anniversary

 President Prabowo met China’s envoy to discuss stronger ties as both countries mark 75 years of diplomatic relations.
Indonesia Reopens Salt Imports as Industries Face Raw Material Shortage
Business 2 hours ago

Indonesia Reopens Salt Imports as Industries Face Raw Material Shortage

 Indonesia delays salt import ban to 2027 as key industries face shortages, allowing time to boost local production.
UPH Graduates 1,921 Students, Urges Them to Lead with Integrity and Impact
Special Updates 2 hours ago

UPH Graduates 1,921 Students, Urges Them to Lead with Integrity and Impact

 UPH launched two new faculties in 2025: the Faculty of Dentistry and the Faculty of Artificial Intelligence.
News Index

Most Popular

Indonesia Strips Citizenship of Ex-Marine Who Joined Russian Army
1
Indonesia Strips Citizenship of Ex-Marine Who Joined Russian Army
2
Danantara, Pension Fund, Trade: What Indonesian Businesses Expect from Prabowo-Albanese Talks
3
BI Predicts Retail Sales to Drop After Holiday Rush
4
'Not in Our Name': Kadin Probes Alleged Intimidation in $1B Petrochemical Project
5
Indonesia’s Top Islamic Body Rejects Proposal to Legalize Casinos
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED