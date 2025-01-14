Community-Led Action Offers Hope for Berau's Shrinking Mangrove Forests

Berau. The spread of mangrove forests in Berau Regency, East Kalimantan, is under threat due to deforestation. Berau is home to one of the largest mangrove areas, spanning approximately 80,000 hectares.

However, this area continues to face pressure from activities such as shrimp pond development, illegal logging, unsustainable tourism, infrastructure development, and more. To address this situation, the involvement of various parties is necessary to maintain and protect the mangrove areas in Berau Regency so that they remain in good condition.

To combat deforestation, the Berau Regency Government and the Indonesian Nature Conservation Foundation (YKAN) have collaborated on the Community-Based Ecological Mangrove Rehabilitation (CBEMR) method. This method allows local communities to lead mangrove restoration with a systematic approach and measurable standards.

"Berau Regency has a mangrove area of 80,000 hectares, of which 11,000 hectares are damaged, so cooperation with various parties is needed for restoration," said Berau Regency Secretary Muhammad Said in Tanjung Redeb on Sunday.

Said explained that the mangrove areas in Berau Regency are important assets, both ecologically and economically. Through CBEMR activities, they aim to ensure that mangrove management is carried out with a sustainable approach that not only protects the ecosystem but also improves the well-being of the community.

Over the past three decades, Indonesia has lost 52,000 hectares of mangrove areas, or 1-2 percent annually. According to data from the Center for International Forestry Research (CIFOR), deforestation and land-use changes, including mangrove damage, contribute between 8–20 percent of global CO₂ emissions caused by human activities.

In Indonesia, mangrove forests store five times more carbon than land forests in the same area and account for one-third of the total carbon stored in global mangrove ecosystems.

Muhammad Ilman, Director of the YKAN Marine Program, explained that they are working to synergize these two issues and provide a middle ground in managing mangrove areas.

"Mangrove ecosystems, which are part of the forestry sector and land-use change, have the potential to contribute 8 percent to the national emission reduction target by 2030. This contribution can be achieved through the prevention of mangrove forest degradation and deforestation, as well as intervention in damaged mangrove ecosystems," he explained.

He said that community involvement is very important because they have a better understanding of the situation in their area. Together with other stakeholders, such as the government and relevant agencies, the community can analyze phenomena or issues occurring in the mangrove areas around their homes while honing their skills to monitor and collect data on mangroves using various tools, as well as engage in biomass and carbon estimation practices in mangrove forests.

Therefore, the protection and monitoring of mangrove areas require strong focus and commitment from all parties. In addition to restoring ecological functions, the presence of mangrove areas must also address economic issues, as well-being is a fundamental and inseparable issue for coastal communities.

"This activity is also expected to increase public knowledge about the potential of mangroves as an ecosystem that can support alternative funding and sustainable financial benefits," he said.

Harjo, Chairman of the Tabalar Mangrove Lestari group in Tabalar Muara Village, hopes the training will enhance skills and broaden understanding of how mangroves can become an important asset for the future, both for the environment and the community's economy.

"This gives new hope for coastal communities. We hope that the synergy between the community and the government can be maintained," he said.

As the country with the largest mangrove area in the world, Indonesia has around 3.1 million hectares of mangrove, or 22.6 percent of the world's total mangrove area. One of the regencies with the largest mangrove areas is Berau Regency, with about 80,000 hectares. However, this area continues to face pressure from shrimp pond development, illegal logging, unsustainable tourism, infrastructure development, and more.

To address this situation, the involvement of various parties is needed to maintain and protect the mangrove areas in Berau Regency so that they remain in good condition.

Currently, YKAN is assisting five mangrove management groups in five different villages in Berau Regency: the Forest Management Institution of Pegat Batumbuk Village, the Mangrove Management Team of Teluk Semanting Village, the Khatulistiwa Village Group in Suaran Village, the Mangrove Conservation Group in Karangan Village, and the Tabalar Mangrove Lestari group in Tabalar Muara Village.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: