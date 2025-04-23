Conclave to Elect New Pope to Begin May 7 as Cardinals Seek Unity

Associated Press
April 28, 2025 | 9:58 pm
St Peter's Basilica is seen in the background as a cardinal arrives for a college of cardinals' meeting, at the Vatican, Monday, April 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
St Peter's Basilica is seen in the background as a cardinal arrives for a college of cardinals' meeting, at the Vatican, Monday, April 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Vatican City. Catholic cardinals on Monday set May 7 as the start date for the conclave to elect Pope Francis' successor, allowing two extra days for informal meetings to build consensus before they are sequestered in the Sistine Chapel for secret voting.

The date was set after cardinals gathered for the first day of meetings following Francis' funeral Saturday. In a chaotic scene outside, journalists shouted questions about the mood inside and whether unity was achievable. A reporter for a satirical Italian TV program asked whether an Italian cardinal convicted by a Vatican court would be allowed to vote.

While the conclave could have started as early as May 5, the cardinals opted for more time to confer informally, sessions that include cardinals over age 80, who will not participate in the voting.

"There is the hope of unity," said Argentine Cardinal Ángel Sixto Rossi, the 66-year-old archbishop of Cordoba, made a cardinal by Francis in 2023.

Many cardinals signaled a desire to continue Francis' pastoral focus on marginalized communities. However, conservative voices are pushing to refocus the church on core doctrines emphasized under St. John Paul II and Pope Benedict XVI.

British Cardinal Vincent Nichols, 79, archbishop of Westminster, emphasized the importance of unity. "The role of the pope is to essentially hold us together, and that's the grace we've been given from God," Nichols said.

Venezuelan Cardinal Baltazar Enrique Porras Cardozo predicted a swift decision once voting begins, estimating two to three days.

‘Humble and Full of Love’: Indonesians Remember Late Pope Francis

New Dynamics Among Electors

The College of Cardinals tasked with electing the next pope reflects Francis' global vision, with many members coming from outside traditional centers of Catholic power. Many have little prior experience working together, injecting uncertainty into a process that requires two-thirds support for a candidate.

Nichols acknowledged that the 135 voting-age cardinals, 108 of whom were appointed by Francis, do not know each other well. The latest group of 20 cardinals was created only in December.

Only cardinals under 80 are eligible to vote, and it remains unclear if all 135 will attend. One Spanish cardinal has cited health reasons for his absence.

A major unresolved issue is whether Cardinal Angelo Becciu, once one of the Vatican’s most powerful officials, will be allowed to vote. Forced by Francis to resign in 2020 and stripped of his cardinalatial rights amid financial scandals, Becciu was convicted in December 2023 on finance-related charges. Although he is appealing, the Vatican lists him as a “non-elector.” Nevertheless, Becciu has attended pre-conclave meetings and insists he retains the right to vote. The matter was discussed Monday but remains unresolved.

Gallery: Indonesians Mourn the Passing of Pope Francis

Potential Candidates and Regional Influences

While Francis appointed the majority of the electors, it does not guarantee they will seek to continue his legacy.

Among potential candidates is Italian Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, who navigated a swarm of journalists Monday with humor, joking he was "holding his breath" as he moved through St. Peter’s Square.

African cardinals could play a decisive role. Last year, African bishops stood united against Francis' outreach to LGBTQ+ Catholics, signaling potential resistance to progressive candidates. Nigerian Cardinal John Olorunfemi Onaiyekan, 81, too old to vote but influential among his peers, dismissed political maneuvering. "We have not come here for a political rally. We have come to get a pope out," he said.

Asian and Latin American voices will also be important. Indian Cardinal Anthony Poola, 61, one of four Indian electors, said there was a sense of unity but noted "anything could happen." Rossi, the Argentine cardinal, voiced hope that Francis' spirit of "mercy, closeness, charity, tenderness and faith" would guide the election. Asked about his first conclave experience, he laughed and said, "Afraid."

