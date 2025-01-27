Concrete Pillar Supporting Telecom Tower Collapses, Killing Worker in Bekasi

Eka Jaya Saputra
January 27, 2025 | 3:14 pm
A concrete pillar collapses during the construction of a telecommunication tower atop a mushala roof in Bekasi, West Java, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025. (B-Universe Photo/Eka Jaya Saputra)
A concrete pillar collapses during the construction of a telecommunication tower atop a mushala roof in Bekasi, West Java, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025. (B-Universe Photo/Eka Jaya Saputra)

Bekasi. A concrete pillar supporting a telecommunication tower collapsed during a construction project in Bekasi Regency, West Java, on Monday, killing one worker and injuring at least six others.

The telecommunication tower was being constructed atop the roof of a two-story mushala (Muslim prayer hall) on Mista Raya Street in the Bumi Indah Sejahtera housing complex, located in the North Tambun district.

The collapse was reportedly caused by the pillar's inability to support the tower’s weight, which was estimated to be tens of tons.

Oyo Sunaryo, a 58-year-old resident, said seven workers were at the site when the pillar suddenly gave way.

"I heard a loud, thunderous noise, like an explosion, from my home. When I arrived at the scene, people were trying to evacuate workers from the top of the building. The pillar had collapsed," Oyo recounted.

Firefighters managed to rescue one survivor from beneath the rubble, but one worker was crushed to death by the collapsed pillar. The body could not be immediately retrieved, as rescue teams needed to carefully remove a large chunk of concrete to avoid further risks, including the potential collapse of the 25-meter-tall tower.

Local police evacuated all nearby residents to a safe distance before the rescue operation could continue, ensuring the safety of the surrounding community during the process.

