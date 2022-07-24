Container of US Army Weapons Held by Customs Office in Lampung

An Indonesian Army officer inspects stashes of weapons belonging to the US Army at Panjang Port in the Lampung capital of Bandar Lampung on July 22, 2022. (Beritasatu Photo/Roy Triono)

Bandar Lampung. The Customs and Excise Office has held a container of weapons believed to belong to the US Army in the province of Lampung, a port official said on Sunday.

There is no indication of smuggling attempt – the weapons were sent for the purpose of a joint military exercise between the United States and the Indonesian Armed Forces, said Frans Rahardian, a spokesman for state-owned seaport operator Pelindo.

However, problems arises because the container wasn’t included in the shipment manifest, prompting the customs office to affix a seal on it on Friday.

"When the particular cargo was sent from America, it wasn’t mentioned in the ship manifest,” he told reporters at Panjang Port in the provincial capital of Bandar Lampung.

Frans said the weapons belong to the US Army and will be used in annual joint exercise code-named Garuda Shield.

Customs officials checked the cargo on Saturday night, he added.

Customs officials inspect a cargo containing US Army weapons at Panjang Port in the Lampung capital of Bandar Lampung on July 22, 2022. (Beritasatu Photo/Roy Triono)

"I need to underline that it’s not a smuggled cargo. However, a lack of proper documents may risk a return shipment to America," Frans said.

Local military command spokesman Major Eva Kamal confirmed that the weapons will be used in Garuda Shield.

"All of these are delivered for Garuda Shield joint exercise and we will certainly check all the items," Eva said.

Earlier on Thursday, Army Chief of Staff General Dudung Abdurachman met with US military attaché Col. Theodore Leo Liebreich to discuss Garuda Shield. It was agreed that Garuda Shield will be conducted in Amborawang, East Kalimantan, and Baturaja, South Sumatra.