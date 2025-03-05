Controversial Discipline Program Sends “Unruly” Students to Army Facility in Bandung

Elan Suherlan
June 9, 2025 | 1:45 pm
Dozens of high school students gather at the military district command (Kodim) 619 in Purwakarta, West Java, awaiting departure to military barracks in Bandung for a three-week disciplinary program, Monday, June 9, 2025. (B-Universe Photo/Elan Suherlan)
Dozens of high school students gather at the military district command (Kodim) 619 in Purwakarta, West Java, awaiting departure to military barracks in Bandung for a three-week disciplinary program, Monday, June 9, 2025. (B-Universe Photo/Elan Suherlan)

Purwakarta. In a move that has sparked debate over child rights and education practices, the West Java provincial government on Monday sent 45 high school students from three regencies to undergo a semi-military disciplinary program at a military barracks in Bandung.

The students, from Purwakarta, Subang, and Karawang, were selected as part of a controversial initiative launched by West Java Governor Dedi Mulyadi. Under his directive, students considered "unruly" or resistant to conventional school-based discipline are to be transferred to military institutions for behavioral reformation.

The second wave of students departed from the local military district command (Kodim 0619) in Purwakarta. They were accompanied by emotional farewells from their parents, many of whom expressed a mixture of hope and heartache.

“I feel both happy and sad,” said Caswati, a mother from Subang. “Happy because this could help my son become more disciplined. But sad because we’ll be apart for three weeks. Still, this is for his future.”

Another parent, Cicih from Purwakarta, shared similar sentiments. “I was angry with my child at first, but when he left, it really hit me. I hope he comes back more responsible -- waking up early, quitting smoking. No matter how naughty they are, we love our kids.”

The program targets students with behavioral issues such as truancy, smoking, or involvement in school fights. This latest group follows a similar batch that underwent the same training earlier this year.

Dedi Mulyadi Reported to Police for Military Barracks Policy Targeting Troubled Youth

Despite human rights concerns -- including a police report filed by a parent in Bekasi accusing Governor Dedi of violating children's rights -- local officials claim the program is well-received by the public.

Purwakarta Regent Saepul Bahri Binzein said the program has seen high levels of interest, though participation is tightly controlled. “We selected 45 students for this second group -- 19 from Purwakarta and the rest from Subang and Karawang. Many applied, but we only accepted those deemed truly in need and ready for this type of guidance,” he said.

Binzein added that the selection process involved schools and the local education department, as well as parental consent.

Plans are already underway to expand the program to junior high school students by mid-June.

Dedi Mulyadi’s Proposal to Send Unruly Students to Military Barracks Sparks Human Rights Backlash

Related Articles

Controversial Discipline Program Sends “Unruly” Students to Army Facility in Bandung
News 4 hours ago

Controversial Discipline Program Sends “Unruly” Students to Army Facility in Bandung

 The program targets students with behavioral issues such as truancy, smoking, or involvement in school fights.
Dedi Mulyadi Reported to Police for Military Barracks Policy Targeting Troubled Youth
News Jun 5, 2025 | 7:33 pm

Dedi Mulyadi Reported to Police for Military Barracks Policy Targeting Troubled Youth

 A parent cites violations of the Child Protection Law, which prohibits involving children in military-related activities.
W. Java Governor’s Vasectomy-for-Aid Plan Sparks Backlash
News May 5, 2025 | 9:45 pm

W. Java Governor’s Vasectomy-for-Aid Plan Sparks Backlash

 West Java’s plan to tie vasectomy to social aid sparks backlash from religious leaders, who call it unethical and against Islamic law.
Dedi Mulyadi’s Proposal to Send Unruly Students to Military Barracks Sparks Human Rights Backlash
News May 2, 2025 | 11:38 am

Dedi Mulyadi’s Proposal to Send Unruly Students to Military Barracks Sparks Human Rights Backlash

 Dedi, who assumed office earlier this year, has garnered national attention and social media buzz for a string of unconventional policies.
West Java Governor Offers $30 Incentive for Vasectomy to Curb Poverty
News Apr 29, 2025 | 8:44 pm

West Java Governor Offers $30 Incentive for Vasectomy to Curb Poverty

 W. Java Governor Dedi Mulyadi offers a $30 incentive for men in poor families to undergo vasectomy as part of a new birth control initiative
W. Java Governor Proposes China-Inspired Military Rehab for Depok Teens
Lifestyle Apr 26, 2025 | 12:30 pm

W. Java Governor Proposes China-Inspired Military Rehab for Depok Teens

 Dedi Mulyadi proposes military-style rehab for troubled Depok teens, citing rising student brawls and parental frustration.
Pay Where You Drive: West Java Mandates License Plate Transfers to Boost Local Tax Revenue
News Apr 8, 2025 | 3:52 pm

Pay Where You Drive: West Java Mandates License Plate Transfers to Boost Local Tax Revenue

 West Java Governor Dedi Mulyadi requires all vehicles operating in the province to switch to local plates to boost tax revenue.
Dedi Mulyadi Threatens Legal Actions against Holiday Bonus Demands Targeting Businesses
News Apr 3, 2025 | 10:54 am

Dedi Mulyadi Threatens Legal Actions against Holiday Bonus Demands Targeting Businesses

 According to him, such demands are illegal and can be considered as extortion.
Bogor Amusement Park Ordered to Dismantle Illegal Facilities
Lifestyle Mar 6, 2025 | 10:48 pm

Bogor Amusement Park Ordered to Dismantle Illegal Facilities

 Local authorities had previously reprimanded the company and ordered the removal of illegal structures.
Governor Dedi Mulyadi Criticizes Bekasi Mayor’s Wife for Staying at Hotel During Floods
News Mar 5, 2025 | 9:45 pm

Governor Dedi Mulyadi Criticizes Bekasi Mayor’s Wife for Staying at Hotel During Floods

 While the mayor's wife is a private citizen, she also serves as the leader of the city’s Family Welfare Program (PKK).

