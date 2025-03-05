Controversial Discipline Program Sends “Unruly” Students to Army Facility in Bandung

Purwakarta. In a move that has sparked debate over child rights and education practices, the West Java provincial government on Monday sent 45 high school students from three regencies to undergo a semi-military disciplinary program at a military barracks in Bandung.

The students, from Purwakarta, Subang, and Karawang, were selected as part of a controversial initiative launched by West Java Governor Dedi Mulyadi. Under his directive, students considered "unruly" or resistant to conventional school-based discipline are to be transferred to military institutions for behavioral reformation.

The second wave of students departed from the local military district command (Kodim 0619) in Purwakarta. They were accompanied by emotional farewells from their parents, many of whom expressed a mixture of hope and heartache.

“I feel both happy and sad,” said Caswati, a mother from Subang. “Happy because this could help my son become more disciplined. But sad because we’ll be apart for three weeks. Still, this is for his future.”

Another parent, Cicih from Purwakarta, shared similar sentiments. “I was angry with my child at first, but when he left, it really hit me. I hope he comes back more responsible -- waking up early, quitting smoking. No matter how naughty they are, we love our kids.”

The program targets students with behavioral issues such as truancy, smoking, or involvement in school fights. This latest group follows a similar batch that underwent the same training earlier this year.

Despite human rights concerns -- including a police report filed by a parent in Bekasi accusing Governor Dedi of violating children's rights -- local officials claim the program is well-received by the public.

Purwakarta Regent Saepul Bahri Binzein said the program has seen high levels of interest, though participation is tightly controlled. “We selected 45 students for this second group -- 19 from Purwakarta and the rest from Subang and Karawang. Many applied, but we only accepted those deemed truly in need and ready for this type of guidance,” he said.

Binzein added that the selection process involved schools and the local education department, as well as parental consent.

Plans are already underway to expand the program to junior high school students by mid-June.

