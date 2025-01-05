Controversial Lawyer Alvin Lim Dies at 47

The Jakarta Globe
January 5, 2025 | 8:15 pm
Alvin Lim (Antara Photo)
Alvin Lim (Antara Photo)

Jakarta. Senior lawyer Alvin Lim passed away on Sunday at the age of 47 while receiving treatment at Mayapada Hospital in Tangerang, Banten.

Although the cause of death was not disclosed by his family, colleagues revealed that Alvin had been undergoing routine kidney dialysis treatments over the past two years.

Known as a controversial and outspoken figure, Alvin gained attention for his allegations against high-profile murder convict and former Police General Ferdy Sambo. He claimed that Sambo was not being held in a prison cell at the Salemba Penitentiary in Jakarta but was instead accommodated in a special air-conditioned room. The accusation was strongly denied by correctional officials.

In August 2022, Alvin was sentenced to 4.5 years in prison for document forgery and fraud following a case filed by Allianz Indonesia. He began serving his sentence in October 2022 and was released in December 2023 after receiving sentence reductions.

Alvin also made headlines in September 2022 when he described the prosecutor’s office as a “mafia den” in a YouTube video, sparking outrage among prosecutors. The statement led to him being named a suspect in a defamation case.

According to Putra Hendra Giri, spokesman for Alvin’s LQ Indonesia Law Firm, the lawyer was scheduled to inaugurate a new branch office in Surabaya on the same day he passed away. Alvin’s flight was initially scheduled for 9 a.m., but he postponed it after feeling unwell.

“I received the news that Mr. Alvin passed away at 12:00 p.m.,” Putra told Antara news agency.

Before his death, Alvin represented acid attack victim Agus Salim in a contentious legal dispute against donors who retracted financial assistance for Agus’s medical treatment amid allegations of fraud. The case received extensive media attention, marked by heated exchanges between lawyers from both sides.

