Convoy Arrives in Libya En Route to Gaza to Challenge Israel's Blockade on Humanitarian Aid

Associated Press
June 12, 2025 | 4:16 am
Members of a humanitarian convoy of at least 1,500 people, including activists and supporters from Algeria and Tunisia, wave Palestinian flags from a bus as the group travels toward Gaza via Egypt's Rafah Crossing, in Zawiya, Libya, Tuesday, June 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Yousef Murad)
Members of a humanitarian convoy of at least 1,500 people, including activists and supporters from Algeria and Tunisia, wave Palestinian flags from a bus as the group travels toward Gaza via Egypt's Rafah Crossing, in Zawiya, Libya, Tuesday, June 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Yousef Murad)

Zawiya, Libya. A convoy carrying hundreds of activists has arrived in Libya after driving from Algeria and crossing through Tunisia on its way to the Gaza Strip to challenge Israel’s blockade on humanitarian aid in the territory.

The convoy is made up of at least 1,500 people, including activists and supporters from Algeria and Tunisia, with more expected to join from Libya.

The group arrived in Zawiya city in Libya on Tuesday and plans to reach Gaza via Egypt’s Rafah Crossing, traveling by cars and buses. It drove through the Libyan cities of Tripoli, Misrata, Sirte, and Benghazi to reach the Saloum Crossing, which borders Egypt. It is expected to soon reach Cairo before heading to the Rafah Crossing.

Jamila Sharitah, an Algerian participant, said Tuesday that authorities in Tunisia and Libya have been cooperative with the convoy, helping facilitate their smooth journey. Zayed al-Hamami, another participant, said the convoy aims to push for reopening crossings and allowing aid into the Gaza Strip.

“There are land, sea and air convoys that will arrive in Gaza despite the restrictions,” said convoy organizer Terkiya Shayibi. She added that violent responses against the convoy will not frighten them.

Israel's military seized a Gaza-bound aid boat with Greta Thunberg and about a dozen other activists on board on Monday, enforcing a longstanding blockade of the Palestinian territory that has been tightened during the Israel-Hamas war. Israeli forces deported Thunberg on Tuesday.

Read More:
Israeli Forces Detain Greta Thunberg and Other Activists

The activists on the boat began their journey to protest Israel’s military campaign in Gaza -- one of the deadliest and most destructive wars since World War II -- as well as the blocking of humanitarian aid. Experts have warned of famine in the territory of over 2 million people unless the blockade is lifted and Israel ends its military offensive.

It's not clear whether members of the convoy were able to cross into Egypt as of Wednesday night. However, the Egyptian foreign ministry said in a statement that any foreign delegations need to obtain prior approvals before visiting the border area adjacent to Gaza, which includes Arish city and the Rafah border crossing.

Regulatory procedures include obtaining visas or prior permits from Egyptian embassies abroad or foreign embassies in Cairo, and submitting requests to the Egyptian foreign ministry.

Read More:
‘Blatant Violation’: Indonesia Condemns Israel’s Seizure of Gaza Aid Ship

“Egypt affirms, in this regard, that no requests or invitations will be considered or responded to if submitted outside the framework specified by the regulatory provisions and the established mechanism in this matter,” the statement read.

