Cop Murderer Ferdy Sambo Sues Jokowi over Dismissal

Former police general Ferdy Sambo enters the South Jakarta courthouse for his murder trial on December 29. 2022. (B Universe Photo/Joanito De Saojoao)

Jakarta. Ferdy Sambo, the former police general who has admitted to murdering a subordinate, filed a lawsuit against President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo and National Police Chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo on Thursday to challenge his dismissal.

According to the filing posted on the State Administrative Court website, the lawsuit seeks to cancel out the dismissal signed by the president on September 26.

It also demands the court to “reinstate the plaintiff’s position" and recover his “rights as a service member of the National Police”.

Ferdy is currently being tried along with his wife Putri Candrawathi for allegedly ordering the murder of Brigadier Nofriansyah Yosua Hutabarat, who worked as his assistant at the National Police headquarters.

Ferdy has repeatedly alleged Yosua of having harassed his wife and prompted him to avenge the subordinate.

Three other defendants in the July 8 murder include low-ranking policeman Richard Eliezer who allegedly shot Yosua multiple times on Ferdy’s order, Brigadier Ricky Rizal, and Ferdy’s personal assistant identified as Kuat Ma’ruf.

According to the police investigation, all five defendants were present when an unarmed Yosua was shot at Ferdy’s official residence in South Jakarta.

They could face the death sentence if convicted of premeditated murder.

In addition to the murder case, Ferdy also stood trial along with six former and active officers for allegedly tampering with the crime scene and destroying evidence in his attempt to cover up the crime.

The initial version of the police investigation alleged that Yosua died in a shootout with Richard.