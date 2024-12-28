Counterterrorism Raid in West Java: Five Suspects Arrested by Densus 88

Majalengka. The Indonesian National Police’s counterterrorism unit, Densus 88, arrested five suspects in West Java on Friday, believed to be part of a terrorist network. The arrests took place in Majalengka and Tasikmalaya in separate operations.

In Majalengka, four suspects were arrested at various locations, and their homes were searched with assistance from local police. Majalengka Police spokesman Riyana confirmed the arrests.

“Densus 88 has detained four suspected terrorists in Majalengka. The arrests and searches were conducted as part of the operation, with further details to be provided by the West Java Regional Police,” Riyana said on Saturday.

One of the Majalengka suspects, identified as AR, was arrested at his residence in Ciasih Complex, Majalengka Wetan. AR, a teacher at an Islamic boarding school in Tasikmalaya, was described by neighbors as reclusive but showing no prior signs of suspicious behavior.

“We were shocked by this arrest. AR kept to himself and rarely interacted with the community,” said Sabur Subekti, a neighborhood leader in Majalengka Wetan.

In a related operation, Densus 88 detained another suspect 80 kilometers away in Jayaratu Village, Sariwangi District, Tasikmalaya. Tasikmalaya Police Chief Haris Dinzah confirmed the arrest, stating, “One suspected terrorist was arrested, and further investigation is ongoing to determine his identity and links to potential terrorist activities.”

The suspect in Tasikmalaya had reportedly been staying at a local house with his wife for about a week. Ridwan, a resident, said the man was not from the area. “We didn’t know much about him. He hadn’t left the house since arriving,” Ridwan said.

Authorities have yet to disclose further details about the suspects’ affiliations or the evidence gathered during the operations. The police assured the public that the situation remains under control as they continue efforts to safeguard the region, particularly ahead of New Year’s celebrations.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: