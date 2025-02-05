Counterterrorism Squad Densus 88 Arrests Terrorism Suspect in Tasikmalaya

Jakarta. The National Police’s counter-terrorism unit, Densus 88, arrested a man in Tasikmalaya, West Java, on Monday for his alleged involvement in terrorism activities.

In collaboration with the Tasikmalaya City Police, Densus 88 apprehended the suspect, identified as TE, 52, and searched his residence in Cicubung Village, Cipacing, Pageurageung Subdistrict. Local residents described TE as a reserved individual who rarely interacted with the community.

“He’s very private. People here don’t really know much about his daily activities because he often travels outside the area. He’s originally from Bandung but moved here after marrying a local woman,” said Iwa, 53, a neighbor.

Despite his quiet demeanor, neighbors said TE was polite and devout, showing no signs of suspicious behavior.

Another neighbor, Ucu, 50, said TE and his wife, who have no children, had been living in the area for several years.

“I was surprised to see the police. TE rarely mingles, but he has been here for a long time. He’s originally from Bandung,” Ucu said.

The police have not yet released an official statement regarding TE’s alleged involvement in terrorism or his connections to any networks. Authorities conducted a thorough search of the property under heavy security throughout the morning.

This arrest follows a previous Densus 88 operation in December 2024, during which five suspects were detained in West Java for their alleged roles in a terrorist network. The arrests occurred in separate operations in Majalengka and Tasikmalaya. However, the police have not confirmed any links between the cases.

