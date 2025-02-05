Counterterrorism Squad Densus 88 Arrests Terrorism Suspect in Tasikmalaya

Rifki Saebani
February 5, 2025 | 1:55 pm
SHARE
The National Police’s counter-terrorism unit, Densus 88, arrested a man in Tasikmalaya, West Java, for his alleged involvement in terrorism activities, on Monday, Feb. 5, 2025. (Beritasatu.com/Rifki Saebani)
The National Police’s counter-terrorism unit, Densus 88, arrested a man in Tasikmalaya, West Java, for his alleged involvement in terrorism activities, on Monday, Feb. 5, 2025. (Beritasatu.com/Rifki Saebani)

Jakarta. The National Police’s counter-terrorism unit, Densus 88, arrested a man in Tasikmalaya, West Java, on Monday for his alleged involvement in terrorism activities.

In collaboration with the Tasikmalaya City Police, Densus 88 apprehended the suspect, identified as TE, 52, and searched his residence in Cicubung Village, Cipacing, Pageurageung Subdistrict. Local residents described TE as a reserved individual who rarely interacted with the community.

“He’s very private. People here don’t really know much about his daily activities because he often travels outside the area. He’s originally from Bandung but moved here after marrying a local woman,” said Iwa, 53, a neighbor.

Despite his quiet demeanor, neighbors said TE was polite and devout, showing no signs of suspicious behavior.

Another neighbor, Ucu, 50, said TE and his wife, who have no children, had been living in the area for several years.

“I was surprised to see the police. TE rarely mingles, but he has been here for a long time. He’s originally from Bandung,” Ucu said.

The police have not yet released an official statement regarding TE’s alleged involvement in terrorism or his connections to any networks. Authorities conducted a thorough search of the property under heavy security throughout the morning.

This arrest follows a previous Densus 88 operation in December 2024, during which five suspects were detained in West Java for their alleged roles in a terrorist network. The arrests occurred in separate operations in Majalengka and Tasikmalaya. However, the police have not confirmed any links between the cases.

Tags:
#Terrorism
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Corporate Loans Drive Bank Mandiri’s Rp 55.8 Trillion Profit in 2024
Business 1 hours ago

Corporate Loans Drive Bank Mandiri’s Rp 55.8 Trillion Profit in 2024

 Bank Mandiri posted a net profit of Rp 55.8 trillion in 2024, driven by 19.5% loan growth and strong performance in corporate lending.
Counterterrorism Squad Densus 88 Arrests Terrorism Suspect in Tasikmalaya
News 2 hours ago

Counterterrorism Squad Densus 88 Arrests Terrorism Suspect in Tasikmalaya

 Densus 88, Indonesia’s counter-terrorism unit, arrested a 52-year-old man in Tasikmalaya, West Java, for alleged involvement in terrorism.
Pegadaian Digital's Gold Deposit Balance Hits 118 Kilograms
Special Updates 2 hours ago

Pegadaian Digital's Gold Deposit Balance Hits 118 Kilograms

 PT Pegadaian, supported by the Ministry of State-Owned Enterprises is increasingly confident in carrying out its Bullion Business activities
Indonesia Secures $15.3 Million Climate Funding from France, EU
News 2 hours ago

Indonesia Secures $15.3 Million Climate Funding from France, EU

 A portion of the money will go into helping Indonesia in designing energy policies.
Indonesia's GDP Growth Slows to 5.03%, Missing 2024 Target
Business 4 hours ago

Indonesia's GDP Growth Slows to 5.03%, Missing 2024 Target

 Indonesia's GDP grew 5.03% in 2024, falling short of the 5.2% target and 2023's 5.05%.
News Index

Most Popular

Grab Eyes $7 Billion Acquisition of GoTo, Sources Say
1
Grab Eyes $7 Billion Acquisition of GoTo, Sources Say
2
Danantara Superholding Officially Established to Manage $600 Billion in State Assets
3
Taiwanese Actress Barbie Hsu, Star of 'Meteor Garden,' Dies at 48
4
Police Raid Gay Party in South Jakarta Hotel, 56 Detained
5
30 Immigration Officials Removed from Soekarno-Hatta Airport Over Alleged Extortion of Chinese Visitors
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED