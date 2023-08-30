Wednesday, August 30, 2023
Couple Jailed for Producing Pornographic Video

BTV
August 29, 2023 | 10:45 pm
Anisa Hardiyanti, right, and her partner Aryarota Cumba Salaka, center, arrive at the Surabaya District Court to hear the verdict on their indictment related to the making of pornographic content, Tuesday, Aug. 29. 2023. (B-Universe photo/Ahmad Shoim)
Anisa Hardiyanti, right, and her partner Aryarota Cumba Salaka, center, arrive at the Surabaya District Court to hear the verdict on their indictment related to the making of pornographic content, Tuesday, Aug. 29. 2023. (B-Universe photo/Ahmad Shoim)

Surabaya. An Indonesian couple was sentenced to jail on Tuesday for producing and profiting from a video depicting their sexual activities.

The Surabaya District Court found them guilty under the 2008 pornography law and the draconian Electronic Information and Transaction Law.

Anisa Hardiyanti, the female participant in the video titled "Kebaya Merah" (Red Kebaya), received a one-year prison sentence, while her male counterpart, Aryarota Cumba Salaka, was handed a 14-month prison term by the same court.

In addition, they were ordered to each pay a fine of Rp 250 million ($16,400), or else their prison sentences will be extended by an additional two months.

"Their actions have fomented anxiety among the public,” Presiding Judge Syaifuddin Zuhri said while reading out the verdict. “A mitigating factor is that neither defendant has a prior criminal record."

The defense team requested one week to consider filing an appeal.

The judge responded: "You have seven days to decide; otherwise, the defendants will be assumed to have accepted the verdict."

According to the police investigation, the couple recorded the scenes at a hotel in Surabaya using their personal cellphones. After undergoing some editing, copies of the video were sold for prices ranging between Rp 300,000 and Rp 750,000, depending on the length.

