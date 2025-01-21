Court Postpones Hasto Kristiyanto’s Pretrial Hearing Due to KPK Absence

Jakarta. The pretrial hearing of Hasto Kristiyanto, the Secretary-General of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP), was postponed on Monday, due to the absence of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK), the respondent in the case.

Judge Djuyamto, presiding over the South Jakarta District Court, said the KPK had requested the postponement. “We received a letter requesting a delay after the KPK was summoned by the court to attend today's session,” he said.

The KPK had sought a three-week delay, but the judge decided to grant only two weeks, with the hearing rescheduled for Feb. 5.

KPK spokesperson Tessa Mahardhika confirmed that the delay was necessary for the commission to prepare material for the trial, including coordinating with experts and addressing administrative requirements. "The preparation of experts and other related matters requires more time,” he added.

The pretrial hearing involves Hasto Kristiyanto and his associate, Donny Tri Istiqomah, who have both been named suspects in an ongoing corruption investigation. This case emerged from a larger investigation involving former PDIP legislative candidate Harun Masiku.

In the corruption case, the KPK alleges that Hasto and others were involved in bribing members of the General Elections Commission (KPU), including former chairman Wahyu Setiawan and Agustiani Tio, in December 2019. The bribe was allegedly given to secure Harun Masiku's appointment as a member of the Indonesian parliament for the 2019-2024 term.

Additionally, Hasto faces charges related to obstructing the investigation into the Harun Masiku case. He is accused of taking actions that hindered the KPK’s probe into the scandal.

