CPO Tanker Explosion at Batam Shipyard Kills 4, Injures 5

Batam. A crude palm oil (CPO) tanker named Federal II exploded and caught fire while undergoing repairs at the ASL Shipyard in Tanjung Ucang, Batam City, Riau Islands, on Tuesday. The incident claimed the lives of four workers and injured five others.

"Four people died, four suffered burn injuries, and one sustained minor injuries," said Batu Aji Police Chief Raden Bimo.

The deceased have been identified as Gunawan, Berkat Setiawan, Hermansyah, and Januaris. Authorities suspect they died from smoke inhalation following the fire and explosion in the ship’s tank. Family members were seen sobbing hysterically upon receiving the news at the hospital.

According to Bimo, the explosion occurred while the workers were still on board the ship. A fire broke out suddenly, followed by a powerful blast, prompting others to flee in panic.

Emergency responders and shipyard personnel quickly evacuated the victims to Mutiara Aini Hospital in Batam. Police are currently investigating the cause of the fire and explosion.

