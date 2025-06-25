CPO Tanker Explosion at Batam Shipyard Kills 4, Injures 5

Febry Andrean Amoga
June 25, 2025 | 2:29 pm
SHARE
Safety officers from ASL Shipyard evacuate victims of the Federal II tanker fire at Mutiara Aini Hospital, Batam, on Tuesday, June 24, 2025. (Beritasatu.com/Febry Andrean Amoga)
Safety officers from ASL Shipyard evacuate victims of the Federal II tanker fire at Mutiara Aini Hospital, Batam, on Tuesday, June 24, 2025. (Beritasatu.com/Febry Andrean Amoga)

Batam. A crude palm oil (CPO) tanker named Federal II exploded and caught fire while undergoing repairs at the ASL Shipyard in Tanjung Ucang, Batam City, Riau Islands, on Tuesday. The incident claimed the lives of four workers and injured five others.

"Four people died, four suffered burn injuries, and one sustained minor injuries," said Batu Aji Police Chief Raden Bimo.

The deceased have been identified as Gunawan, Berkat Setiawan, Hermansyah, and Januaris. Authorities suspect they died from smoke inhalation following the fire and explosion in the ship’s tank. Family members were seen sobbing hysterically upon receiving the news at the hospital.

Read More:
Garut Explosion Update: What Went Wrong in Ammo Blast That Killed 13
Advertisement

According to Bimo, the explosion occurred while the workers were still on board the ship. A fire broke out suddenly, followed by a powerful blast, prompting others to flee in panic.

Emergency responders and shipyard personnel quickly evacuated the victims to Mutiara Aini Hospital in Batam. Police are currently investigating the cause of the fire and explosion.

Tags:
#Accident
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

CPO Tanker Explosion at Batam Shipyard Kills 4, Injures 5
News 4 hours ago

CPO Tanker Explosion at Batam Shipyard Kills 4, Injures 5

 A CPO tanker exploded during repairs at a Batam shipyard, killing four workers and injuring five. Police are investigating the cause.

The Latest

KB Bank Provides Financing Facility for Indonesia Eximbank
Special Updates 2 hours ago

KB Bank Provides Financing Facility for Indonesia Eximbank

 KB Bank announced Wednesday that it had partnered with the Indonesia Eximbank to support export financing.
Indonesia Stock Exchange Surpasses 950 Listed Companies, Profit Soars
Business 3 hours ago

Indonesia Stock Exchange Surpasses 950 Listed Companies, Profit Soars

 IDX posts Rp 673b profit in 2024, up 16% from last year, as new IPOs, debt listings, and rising retail participation fuel strong growth.
CPO Tanker Explosion at Batam Shipyard Kills 4, Injures 5
News 4 hours ago

CPO Tanker Explosion at Batam Shipyard Kills 4, Injures 5

 A CPO tanker exploded during repairs at a Batam shipyard, killing four workers and injuring five. Police are investigating the cause.
Bezos’ Lavish Venice Wedding Sparks Protests Over Inequality
Lifestyle 4 hours ago

Bezos’ Lavish Venice Wedding Sparks Protests Over Inequality

 Jeff Bezos’ Venice wedding sparks protests by locals and activists who say it highlights inequality and tourism-driven displacement.
Gov’t Investigates Foreign Site Over Anambas Island Sale
News 4 hours ago

Gov’t Investigates Foreign Site Over Anambas Island Sale

 Indonesia investigates a foreign website that listed four Anambas islands for sale, raising alarm over sovereignty and legal violations.
News Index

Most Popular

Indonesia Plans Nuclear Plants with Potential 24,000 Tons of Uranium in Reserve
1
Indonesia Plans Nuclear Plants with Potential 24,000 Tons of Uranium in Reserve
2
Helicopters Sent to Rescue Brazilian Hiker Who Fell on Mt. Rinjani
3
Over 20,000 Live Cattle Imported from Australia to Boost Indonesia’s Meat and Dairy Output
4
Indonesia Plans First Nuclear Power Plant by 2034, Eyes Partnerships with Russia and Canada
5
Indonesia Delays Sugary Drink Tax to 2026
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED