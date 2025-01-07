Creative Economy Ministry Trains Cooks to Support Free Nutritious Meal Program

Hendro D Situmorang
January 7, 2025 | 1:12 pm
Cooks prepare meals during a trial run for the free nutritious meal program in Magelang, Central Java, Thursday, Dec. 20, 2024. (Antara Photo/Anis Efizudin)
Jakarta. Creative Economy Minister Teuku Riefky Harsya said recently his office department has trained cooks in four cities to support the free nutritious meals program that began on Monday. The training took place simultaneously in Solo, Kupang, Balikpapan, and Medan on December 19.

"This activity aims to enhance the capacity of cooks to support the upcoming free nutritious meal program," said Teuku Riefky on Monday.

Currently, his ministry is coordinating with the National Nutrition Agency and cooks regarding the skills needed. This cooking skill training also involves renowned chefs and adjusts to the availability of local ingredients in these regions.

The chefs conducting the training are experts in the culinary field, such as Chef Norman Ismail in Solo, Chef Risa Andhitia in Kupang, Chef Steby Rafael in Balikpapan, and Chef Setyo Widyarto in Medan. 

According to him, this training program is designed to provide new insights, practical skills, and inspiration for chefs to create nutritious meals that benefit society.

“We hope this training will enhance the chefs’ abilities in supporting the sustainability of the free nutritious meals program throughout Indonesia,” said Riefky.

He said his ministry pursues programs that support national priorities such as food, energy, and water self-sufficiency. Riefky emphasized the importance of making the creative economy sector a source of national pride and a main pillar in realizing the Golden Vision 2045, under which Indonesia aspires to become a developed nation by its centennial anniversary.

“Let us work together, shoulder to shoulder, to fulfill this mandate and make the creative economy a new engine for national economic growth,” he concluded.

