Daily Covid Death Toll Drops below 100 for First Time since May 13

Covid-19 patients exercise outdoor at a makeshift isolation facility in the Central Java district of Banyumas, May 18, 2021. (Antara Photo/Idhad Zakaria)

Jakarta. Indonesia recorded the lowest daily Covid-19 death toll in half a year and the smallest daily tally of new cases in more than a year on Sunday.

There have been 86 coronavirus-related deaths in the past 24 hours, the lowest daily fatality toll since March 27, bringing the total death toll to 141,467, government figures show.

The last time the country recorded fewer than 100 Covid-19 deaths was on May 13, when 99 deaths were recorded in a single day.

By contrast, the country has averaged more than 1,000 deaths in a span of 36 days since July 16 during the height of the Delta variant outbreak.

A further 1,760 new cases were reported countrywide in the one-day period to take the country’s total to 4,208,013. It was the lowest daily count since August 19.

Figures are typically lower during weekends due to reduced testing capacity.

The total number of active cases stands at 42,769, representing just 1 percent of overall cases.

Another 1.5 million citizens have received Covid-19 vaccines throughout the day, taking the total number of vaccinated people to 86.5 million. Of that number, 48.5 million are fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

According to Health Ministry’s vaccination dashboard, 42 in every 100 people of the target population have received at least the first dose of the vaccine.

Indonesia targets to vaccinate 208 million citizens to reach the so-called population immunity.

