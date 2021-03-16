Daily Covid-19 Count Tops 8,000

A doctor checks a Covid19 patient at Bogor Municipal Hospital in West Java on March 4, 2021. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

Jakarta. Indonesia recorded 8,077 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, the highest daily tally since September 3 of last year, government figures show.

There have been 4.3 million confirmed cases including 144,261 deaths in the country since the pandemic began.

Indonesia has seen an uptick in new cases since January 11 attributed to year-end holidays, as health authorities are battling the spread of the highly-contagious Omicron variant.

The daily tally has been reaching four figures since January 18.

Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said the total number of Omicron cases has increased by 222 to 1,988 in the past 24 hours.

“Three Omicron patients of Indonesian nationals have died as of today,” Budi told a news conference in Jakarta, adding that 768 other patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals or isolation facilities.

“According to our data, only 5-6 percent of Omicron patients need supplemental oxygen. Most patients displayed mild symptoms like fever, cough, and runny nose and they didn’t need hospital treatment,” he said.

More than 126.4 million people, or 60.7 percent of the target population, have been fully vaccinated to date.

