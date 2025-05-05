Damri Expands Electric Fleet with 70 Zhongtong Buses for TransJakarta

Widi Agustian
June 11, 2025 | 1:00 pm
Perum Damri has received the arrival of 70 Zhongtong electric buses from China. The buses are scheduled to begin operating at the end of June. (Antara)
Jakarta. State-owned public transportation company Perum Damri is currently enhancing its environmentally friendly mass transportation services. A total of 70 Zhongtong electric buses from China are scheduled to begin operating by the end of June.

“Damri is reinforcing its commitment to supporting eco-friendly public transport with the arrival of 70 Zhongtong electric buses from China,” said Damri’s Head of Corporate Communication, Atikah Abdullah, in Jakarta.

The new fleet will soon be deployed along TransJakarta corridors, with the official launch planned for the end of June.

This addition is part of Damri’s broader plan to operate a total of 200 electric buses by the end of 2025. This strategic move strengthens Damri’s role as a pioneer of sustainable public transportation in Indonesia, particularly in the Jakarta area.

New TransJabodetabek Bus Route Links Blok M and PIK 2

According to Atikah, the arrival of these Zhongtong electric buses is concrete proof of Damri’s support for the government's clean energy transition program and its goal of achieving Net Zero Emissions by 2060. These electric buses are not only zero-emission vehicles but also offer high comfort and efficiency for public transport users in Jakarta.

The Zhongtong electric buses are equipped with battery capacities that enable a range of up to 250 kilometers on a single charge. In addition, the buses are outfitted with cutting-edge technology to ensure optimal performance and efficient battery charging. Damri has also prepared adequate charging facilities at several of its depots in Jakarta to support the operation of this new fleet.

With this addition, Damri’s total number of electric buses now reaches 316 units, 116 of which are already actively operating in TransJakarta corridors. Atikah explained that, assuming each electric bus replaces a diesel bus that emits around 1.5 to 2 tons of CO₂ per day (depending on travel distance), these 316 electric buses have the potential to reduce CO₂ emissions by thousands of tons annually.

