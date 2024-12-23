Daughter Says It's Up to Government to Declare Gus Dur a National Hero

Jakarta. Yenny Wahid, the daughter of the late President Abdurrahman Wahid, widely known as Gus Dur, expressed her appreciation for a recent statement by President Prabowo Subianto signaling the government’s plan to declare her father a national hero.

Speaking on Sunday, Yenny emphasized that the family has never sought such recognition for Gus Dur and believes any decision to grant the title should “proceed naturally.”

Gus Dur, who served as Indonesia’s president from October 1999 to July 2001, is celebrated as a champion of pluralism and religious tolerance. As the leader of Nahdlatul Ulama (NU), Indonesia’s largest Muslim organization, he promoted moderate Islamic values and worked tirelessly to foster harmony among the nation’s diverse communities during his presidency.

Prabowo’s Praise for Gus Dur

During a speech at Al-Azhar University in Cairo on Wednesday, President Prabowo described Gus Dur as a “champion of pluralism and inclusivism” who was deeply committed to protecting minority rights.

“In my opinion, he was a prominent Muslim figure and a champion of inclusivism who safeguarded minority groups in Indonesia,” Prabowo said. He pointed to Gus Dur’s directives to NU’s youth wings to guard churches during Christmas and other worship places of different faiths during religious holidays to ensure the safety of congregations.

Prabowo noted that Gus Dur’s leadership and values inspire Indonesia’s highly diverse communities and strengthen national unity. “Gus Dur was a true leader and, despite his brief presidency, will be remembered as a great statesman. It doesn’t surprise me that he is being considered for the title of national hero,” he said.

In response, Yenny acknowledged the significance of Prabowo’s remarks but reiterated that the family has not actively lobbied for Gus Dur to receive the national hero title.

“We, as a family, hope the process unfolds naturally. We never expected anything, but we firmly believe that Gus Dur is a hero in the eyes of the people,” Yenny said.

Under Gus Dur’s leadership, significant reforms were implemented to promote equality and inclusivity. He abolished the requirement for Indonesian citizens of Chinese descent to obtain a special citizenship document known as SKBRI to apply for ID cards. He also opened doors for non-indigenous citizens (non-pribumi) to join the military and police forces.

Gus Dur was instrumental in separating the National Police from the Indonesian Military, ending the practice of the police serving as the fourth branch of the armed forces. These measures are widely regarded as milestones in Indonesia’s journey toward democracy and social justice.

