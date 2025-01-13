Death Toll in Ferry Sinking in Bali Strait Rises to Five

Sopian Hadi
July 3, 2025 | 9:29 pm
KMP Tunu Pratama Jaya pictured before sinking in the Bali Strait on Wednesday night, July 2, 2025. (Beritasatu.com/Rizky Hidayatullah)
KMP Tunu Pratama Jaya pictured before sinking in the Bali Strait on Wednesday night, July 2, 2025. (Beritasatu.com/Rizky Hidayatullah)

Jakarta. The number of fatalities from the sinking of the passenger motor vessel Tunu Pratama Jaya in the waters of the Bali Strait rose to five on Thursday.

Head of Bali's National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas), I Nyoman Sidakarya, said 33 passengers had been successfully evacuated. Of these, 28 survived, while five were found dead. According to the ship's manifest, there were a total of 53 passengers onboard, in addition to 13 crew members.

"Wave conditions in the Bali Strait have worsened, but search operations are ongoing. We hope to receive more information from the public, especially from local fishermen, since many of the victims have been found along Buahan Beach in Gilimanuk," said Sidakarya.

As of Thursday afternoon, approximately 50 personnel from the joint SAR (Search and Rescue) team continued combing the southern region of the Bali Strait and several designated areas. The evacuation effort remains ongoing, as only about half of the total number of victims have been located.

"Survivors are being given medical checkups by health officers and will be sent back to their respective hometowns. Twenty survivors are being escorted directly by Inland Waterway and Ferry Transport Gilimanuk officials," he added.

Meanwhile, the Indonesian National Armed Forces (TNI) have deployed naval ships, aircraft, and a diving team from the Frogman Command to assist in the search and rescue mission.

Military spokesman Kristomei Sianturi said the Navy’s Eastern Fleet Command (Koarmada II) has mobilized maritime assets for the SAR operation. The deployment includes KRI Teluk Ende (TLE-517), KRI Tongkol (TKL-813), a CN-235 aircraft, two naval vessels, a rigid inflatable boat (RIB), a diving team, and elite forces from the Frogman Command Unit.

He also expressed condolences and reiterated the military's commitment to supporting the victims of the maritime disaster.

“This humanitarian mission is our top priority, and we will continue to work in close coordination with all relevant agencies. We also call on all Indonesians to pray for the success of the rescue operation and the safety of all victims and personnel involved,” he said.

The Tunu Pratama Jaya sank in the Bali Strait on Wednesday, July 2, around 11:30 p.m., while en route from Ketapang Port, Banyuwangi, East Java, to Gilimanuk Port, Bali.

The ferry, which was carrying dozens of passengers, reportedly capsized due to severe weather, including high waves and strong winds.

