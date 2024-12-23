Decades After Her Death, Marsinah May Soon Be Named a National Hero

Celvin Moniaga Sipahutar
May 5, 2025 | 4:41 pm
SHARE
Members and sympathizers of the Women's Liberation Union (Siempre) wear 1,000 Marsinah masks in Malioboro, Yogyakarta, on May 8, 2017, to commemorate the 24th death anniversary of workers' union activist Marsinah, one of the many who were kidnapped and murdered under the Suharto dictatorship. (Antara Photo/Hendra Nurdiyansyah)
Members and sympathizers of the Women's Liberation Union (Siempre) wear 1,000 Marsinah masks in Malioboro, Yogyakarta, on May 8, 2017, to commemorate the 24th death anniversary of workers' union activist Marsinah, one of the many who were kidnapped and murdered under the Suharto dictatorship. (Antara Photo/Hendra Nurdiyansyah)

Jakarta. Social Affairs Minister Saifullah Yusuf said on Monday that the government has initiated the process to award the title of National Hero to slain labor activist Marsinah, though a final decision is unlikely this year.

“It won’t be possible this year, maybe next year, depending on the situation,” Saifullah, commonly known as Gus Ipul, told reporters at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta.

According to the minister, the conferment of a national hero title requires a multi-step process. It begins with public recommendations, followed by formal proposals from municipal or district governments. These must be supported by a local team of historians and researchers. The proposal then moves to the provincial level and onward to the Social Affairs Ministry, where it undergoes further review before being passed to the National Titles Council and ultimately the president.

“The president will make the final decision after considering input from the council,” said Gus Ipul.

Advertisement
Read More:
Prabowo Supports Labor Icon Marsinah as National Hero

He added that discussions on Marsinah’s eligibility had already taken place at the regional level, but additional steps must be completed, making it unlikely for the title to be granted in 2025.

President Prabowo Subianto recently expressed his full support for recognizing Marsinah as a national hero, stating that if Indonesia’s labor union leaders unanimously agree on the proposal, he would back it.

“As long as the labor movement is united in supporting this, I will fully endorse Marsinah becoming a national hero,” Prabowo said during his May Day address at the National Monument (Monas) in Central Jakarta last Thursday.

Marsinah was a factory worker at Catur Putra Surya, a watch manufacturer in Porong, East Java. In 1993, she helped organize a protest demanding wage increases. While the protest was initially successful, Marsinah disappeared shortly afterward. Her body was found three days later in a forest in Nganjuk, showing signs of torture.

Her death sparked national outrage and has become a symbol of the labor movement in Indonesia. Every May, human rights advocates and workers across the country hold vigils and events to honor her legacy and bravery.

Read More:
Soeharto Cleared for National Hero Title After Previous Rejections: Minister

Tags:
#History #Human Rights
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Decades After Her Death, Marsinah May Soon Be Named a National Hero
News 1 hours ago

Decades After Her Death, Marsinah May Soon Be Named a National Hero

 Indonesia begins process to honor slain labor activist Marsinah as a national hero, but final decision unlikely before 2026.
Prabowo Supports Labor Icon Marsinah as National Hero
News May 1, 2025 | 1:34 pm

Prabowo Supports Labor Icon Marsinah as National Hero

 President Prabowo says he will back Marsinah’s national hero bid if labor unions unite behind the slain activist.
Soeharto Cleared for National Hero Title After Previous Rejections: Minister
News May 1, 2025 | 8:10 am

Soeharto Cleared for National Hero Title After Previous Rejections: Minister

 Soeharto’s nomination has reignited public debate due to his authoritarian and militaristic rule during his three-decade presidency.
Titiek Soeharto: Hero or Not, My Father Is Already One to Us
News Apr 22, 2025 | 9:44 pm

Titiek Soeharto: Hero or Not, My Father Is Already One to Us

 Titiek Soeharto backs renewed calls to name her father a national hero, reigniting debate over his legacy and human rights record.
National Hero or Villain? Gov't Reviews Former President Soeharto's Legacy
News Apr 21, 2025 | 7:00 pm

National Hero or Villain? Gov't Reviews Former President Soeharto's Legacy

 Indonesia considers naming Soeharto a national hero, triggering public debate over his legacy of development and authoritarian rule.
Daughter Says It's Up to Government to Declare Gus Dur a National Hero
News Dec 23, 2024 | 4:02 pm

Daughter Says It's Up to Government to Declare Gus Dur a National Hero

 Prabowo described Gus Dur as a “champion of pluralism and inclusivism” who was deeply committed to protecting minority rights.

The Latest

Decades After Her Death, Marsinah May Soon Be Named a National Hero
News 1 hours ago

Decades After Her Death, Marsinah May Soon Be Named a National Hero

 Indonesia begins process to honor slain labor activist Marsinah as a national hero, but final decision unlikely before 2026.
Indonesia Suspends TFH's World ID Operations Over Biometric Data Concerns
Tech 1 hours ago

Indonesia Suspends TFH's World ID Operations Over Biometric Data Concerns

 Indonesia suspends Worldcoin services amid public reports and legal concerns over iris-scan data collection and regulatory compliance.
Israel Plans to Capture All of Gaza, Officials Say
News 2 hours ago

Israel Plans to Capture All of Gaza, Officials Say

 The new plan was meant to help Israel achieve its war aims of defeating Hamas and freeing hostages held in Gaza.
Over 24,000 Workers Laid Off in Indonesia So Far This Year
Business 4 hours ago

Over 24,000 Workers Laid Off in Indonesia So Far This Year

 The largest number of layoffs in the past five years occurred in 2020 at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, affecting 386,877 workers.
Indonesia’s Q1 Economic Growth Slows to 4.87 Pct  
Business 4 hours ago

Indonesia’s Q1 Economic Growth Slows to 4.87 Pct  

 This was the lowest Q1 growth that Indonesia had ever recorded over the past three years.
News Index

Most Popular

Chinese Tourist’s Final Dive Captured on GoPro Before Fatal Incident
1
Chinese Tourist’s Final Dive Captured on GoPro Before Fatal Incident
2
Bali Urged to End Reliance on Java for Electricity After Island-Wide Blackout
3
Bali Power Fully Restored After Island-Wide Blackout
4
Indonesia’s Q1 Economic Growth Projected to Fall Below 5%
5
Indonesia Records Highest Rice Stock in Over Five Decades
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED