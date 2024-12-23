Decades After Her Death, Marsinah May Soon Be Named a National Hero

Jakarta. Social Affairs Minister Saifullah Yusuf said on Monday that the government has initiated the process to award the title of National Hero to slain labor activist Marsinah, though a final decision is unlikely this year.

“It won’t be possible this year, maybe next year, depending on the situation,” Saifullah, commonly known as Gus Ipul, told reporters at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta.

According to the minister, the conferment of a national hero title requires a multi-step process. It begins with public recommendations, followed by formal proposals from municipal or district governments. These must be supported by a local team of historians and researchers. The proposal then moves to the provincial level and onward to the Social Affairs Ministry, where it undergoes further review before being passed to the National Titles Council and ultimately the president.

“The president will make the final decision after considering input from the council,” said Gus Ipul.

Advertisement

Read More: Prabowo Supports Labor Icon Marsinah as National Hero

He added that discussions on Marsinah’s eligibility had already taken place at the regional level, but additional steps must be completed, making it unlikely for the title to be granted in 2025.

President Prabowo Subianto recently expressed his full support for recognizing Marsinah as a national hero, stating that if Indonesia’s labor union leaders unanimously agree on the proposal, he would back it.

“As long as the labor movement is united in supporting this, I will fully endorse Marsinah becoming a national hero,” Prabowo said during his May Day address at the National Monument (Monas) in Central Jakarta last Thursday.

Marsinah was a factory worker at Catur Putra Surya, a watch manufacturer in Porong, East Java. In 1993, she helped organize a protest demanding wage increases. While the protest was initially successful, Marsinah disappeared shortly afterward. Her body was found three days later in a forest in Nganjuk, showing signs of torture.

Her death sparked national outrage and has become a symbol of the labor movement in Indonesia. Every May, human rights advocates and workers across the country hold vigils and events to honor her legacy and bravery.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: