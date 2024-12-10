Dedi Mulyadi Delivers Acceptance Speech after Landslide Win in West Java Election

Elan Suherlan
December 10, 2024 | 1:02 pm
West Java gubernatorial candidate Dedi Mulyadi casts his vote in the Sawahkulon village, Purwakarta Regency, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. (Antara Photo/Raisan Al Farisi)
West Java gubernatorial candidate Dedi Mulyadi casts his vote in the Sawahkulon village, Purwakarta Regency, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. (Antara Photo/Raisan Al Farisi)

Subang. Dedi Mulyadi expressed his gratitude to supporters on Tuesday after official results confirmed his landslide victory in the West Java gubernatorial election.

Speaking in Lembur Pakuan village, his hometown in Subang, Dedi pledged to pursue equitable infrastructure development across Indonesia’s most populous province.

"Praise be to God, I have received the trust of more than 14 million voters, equivalent to 62.22 percent of the vote, to serve as the West Java governor from 2025 to 2030," Dedi said. "We win this together, and I ask my supporters to refrain from the euphoria of our election success.”

He noted that three of his former competitors have already congratulated him on the election outcome, though his main rival, Prosperous Justice Party (PKS) Chairman Ahmad Syaikhu, who ran alongside Ilham Habibie, has not yet made contact.

“Maybe they are preoccupied with their daily routines,” Dedi said. “But let’s work together for West Java with equal infrastructure development for the prosperity and welfare of our people.”

Dedi specifically thanked President Prabowo Subianto for endorsing his gubernatorial bid. Dedi recently left the Golkar Party to join Prabowo’s Great Indonesia Movement Party (Gerindra).

He also vowed to support the central government’s programs, especially efforts to achieve self-sufficiency in food.

"West Java has the reputation as the national rice supplier, and it must support the president’s target of stopping rice imports from next year," Dedi said.

The election results will be certified on December 16, and all newly elected governors from simultaneous elections across the country will be sworn in on February 7.

Dedi, who previously served two terms as the regent of Purwakarta and later became a parliament member, is also known for his efforts to preserve Sundanese cultural heritage. He will lead a province with a population exceeding that of Malaysia, Singapore, and Brunei combined.

West Java is home to more than 50 million people, according to the latest government census.

