Dedi Mulyadi Poised for Dominant Win in West Java Gubernatorial Election

Elan Suherlan, Alfida Rizki Febrianna
November 27, 2024 | 10:58 pm
Gubernatorial candidate Dedi Mulyadi speaks in a news conference in Subang, West Java, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. (B-Universe Photo/Elan Suherlan)
Jakarta. Prominent activist and politician Dedi Mulyadi is on track for a commanding win in the West Java gubernatorial election, with quick count results showing he has secured 61.16 percent of the vote in Wednesday’s polls.

The quick count conducted by Indikator Politik Indonesia drew samples from polling stations across the province, confirming Dedi’s strong performance.

Dedi, a former Purwakarta regent and national legislator, had been considered the favorite since his nomination. However, his performance exceeded expectations, solidifying his dominance in the race.

The election featured four candidates, including Prosperous Justice Party (PKS) Chairman Ahmad Syaikhu, former lawmaker Acep Adang Ruhiat, and former Pangandaran Regent Jeje Wiradinata.

Syaikhu, running alongside Ilham Akbar Habibie -- son of former President Bacharuddin Jusuf Habibie -- emerged as Dedi’s closest rival, securing around 20 percent of the vote. Acep and Jeje trailed significantly, each garnering about 9 percent.

Indikator Politik lead researcher Adam Malik said all samples had been tallied, making Dedi’s victory nearly certain.

“The candidate pair Dedi Mulyadi and Erwan Setiawan has a commanding lead over their competitors,” Adam said during a press conference in Jakarta.

Speaking in Subang, West Java, Dedi expressed his gratitude for the quick count results but emphasized the need to await official confirmation from the General Election Commission (KPU).

“I’m very pleased with the quick count results from various pollsters indicating that I have won over 61 percent of the votes. However, the final results will be determined by the General Election Commission,” Dedi said.

