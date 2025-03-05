Dedi Mulyadi Reported to Police for Military Barracks Policy Targeting Troubled Youth

Muhammad Aulia Rahman
June 5, 2025 | 7:33 pm
West Java Governor Dedi Mulyadi speaks with reporters at Depok City Hall, West Java, on Tuesday, April 29, 2025. (Beritasatu.com/Fahri Ali)
West Java Governor Dedi Mulyadi speaks with reporters at Depok City Hall, West Java, on Tuesday, April 29, 2025. (Beritasatu.com/Fahri Ali)

Jakarta. West Java Governor Dedi Mulyadi has been reported to the police over a controversial policy that sends misbehaving children to military barracks. Critics argue that the policy is inconsistent with existing laws and regulations.

The complaint was filed by Adhel Setiawan, a parent of a student in Bekasi Regency, West Java. He reported Dedi Mulyadi to the Indonesian National Police’s Criminal Investigation Agency, citing violations of the Child Protection Law, specifically Article 76H, which prohibits involving children in military-related activities.

"We filed a report against the Governor of West Java, Dedi Mulyadi, for his policy of placing troubled children in military barracks," Adhel said on Thursday.

Adhel explained that he had previously submitted a complaint to the National Commission on Human Rights. While awaiting progress there, he also decided to file a police report on the potential criminal aspects of the policy.

He said he had submitted several documents, a chronology of events, and references to the legal articles relevant to the report. He added that further developments regarding the complaint would be shared in the near future.

"It’s likely that within the next week, we’ll receive information from the police about a case review. During the review, we’ll find out what supporting evidence is still needed and what the next steps are," Adhel explained.

Adhel criticized the governor's policy, saying it lacked involvement from child psychologists or educational experts. He emphasized that such a policy is not legally grounded, being based only on a circular letter.

"You can’t build children’s character by shaving their heads, making them wear military uniforms, or forcing them to crawl through dirt. We believe that approach does not align with proper child development," he added.

Although Adhel’s own child was not among those sent to the military barracks, he said the report was a proactive step to protect children's rights.

"This is a preventive measure -- I'm not waiting for my own child to become a victim before taking action. This is about protecting children’s rights. We can’t allow policies without a legal basis or clear procedures, especially if there are suspected criminal elements," he said.

Meanwhile, Minister of Human Rights Natalius Pigai has expressed interest in expanding Dedi Mulyadi’s initiative nationwide. He views the policy of sending unruly students to military-style training as an innovative approach to character education and believes it could help produce a more disciplined and capable generation. If successful, he said, the program could be implemented in other regions across Indonesia.

