Dedi Mulyadi Threatens Legal Actions against Holiday Bonus Demands Targeting Businesses

Yustinus Paat
April 3, 2025 | 10:54 am
New West Java Governor Dedi Mulyadi speaks on his cellphone after the inauguration ceremony at the State Palace in Jakarta, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. (Antara Photo/Aditya Pradana Putra)
Jakarta. West Java Governo Dedi Mulyadi threatened to take legal measures against local government officials who have been involved in requesting holiday allowances from several entrepreneurs or businesses.

According to him, such actions are illegal and can be considered as extortion. Dedi emphasized that this matter could be taken to the legal domain.

"This means there must be legal proceedings," said Dedi in South Jakarta on Wednesday.

One of the individuals suspected of committing such acts is Ade Endang Saripudin, the Head of Klapanunggal Village. It is alleged that Ade Endang asked for Rp 165 million in "Eid bonus" from several entrepreneurs in his village.

Advertisement

Dedi said the actions of the village head were similar to extortion practices seen earlier in areas such as Subang, Bekasi, and other regions.

"I tend to view the actions of the village head as being the same as the extortionists in Bekasi. This means legal action must be taken," he stated.

Dedi explained that he had previously issued a Governor's Circular to prevent all government ranks from requesting holiday allowances. The circular applies to state-owned enterprises, regional-owned enterprises, and all government ranks from provincial, city, and regency levels down to villages.

However, the Head of Klapanunggal Village ignored the circular.

"The village head disregarded the circular issued by the Governor, which applies to all areas in West Java, stating that neither giving nor receiving such allowances is allowed," he explained.

Dedi revealed that his team has reported the actions of the village head to the West Java Police. "I have already informed the West Java Police Chief," he concluded.

