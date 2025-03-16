Dedi Mulyadi’s Proposal to Send Unruly Students to Military Barracks Sparks Human Rights Backlash

Jakarta. Human rights activists on Friday criticized West Java Governor Dedi Mulyadi over his controversial proposal to send “unruly students” to military barracks for disciplinary training, warning that the plan may violate basic rights and contradict national education law.

The involvement of the military in the education system would be a clear breach of existing legal frameworks, said Ardi Manto Adiputra, Executive Director of human rights watchdog Imparsial.

“If implemented, this plan would represent blatant military intervention in civilian affairs and contravene fundamental human rights principles,” Ardi said in a statement.

He noted that Law No. 20/2003 on the National Education System mandates a democratic, equitable, and non-discriminatory education system that upholds human rights.

Dedi, who assumed office earlier this year, has garnered national attention and frequent social media buzz for a string of unconventional policies. These include banning graduation ceremonies at elementary and junior high schools and ordering the cancellation of school tourism trips across the province.

Imparsial called on the Home Affairs Minister to block any attempt by the West Java governor to involve the military in school disciplinary matters.

The group also expressed concern over recent violent incidents involving soldiers, including the fatal shooting of a car rental owner in Banten and the murder of a female journalist in South Kalimantan, arguing that such a background makes the military an unsuitable institution for shaping student behavior.

“Rather than instilling discipline, military involvement could normalize violence among students,” Ardi said.

Governor Dedi first floated the idea on April 28, stating that unruly students would be picked up directly from their homes and placed in military training for six months, during which they would not attend regular classes.

The statement immediately sparked public backlash online and prompted reactions from fellow politicians.

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Sufmi Dasco Ahmad urged Dedi to reconsider the proposal and consult with all relevant stakeholders in West Java before taking further action.

Meanwhile, Central Java Governor Ahmad Luhtfi questioned the legal basis for such a program and confirmed that a similar initiative would not be adopted in his province.

