Democratic Party Raises Concerns over Anies Baswedans’ Poll Performance

Yustinus Paat
August 25, 2023 | 11:07 pm
Anies Baswedan, center, speaks to reporters after a meeting with former President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono in Bogor, West Java, Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. (Antara photo/Asprilla Dwi Adha)
Bogor. A Democratic Party executive voiced concerns on Friday regarding the declining performance of presidential candidate Anies Baswedan in various pre-election surveys and called on coalition members to take the matter more seriously.

Anies, endorsed by the Democratic Party, the National Democratic Party (Nasdem), and the Prosperous Justice Party (PKS), currently lags behind Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo and Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto in recent polls conducted by numerous research agencies.

"We certainly consider survey results as a reference. While there have been numerous surveys, if 24 pollsters place Anies in third position, we cannot ignore this," said Renanda Bachtar, the deputy secretary-general of the Democratic Party, during a press conference in Bogor.

Renanda suggested that Anies announce his running mate sooner rather than later to bolster his popularity.

Later in the day, Anies and his campaign team visited Democratic Party founder Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono to discuss their campaign strategy. Anies mentioned that he valued the advice given by the host during the meeting at Susilo’s private residence in Bogor.

In this photo provided by the Democratic Party headquarters, former President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono receives a visit by Anies Baswedan at his private residence Puri Cikeas in Bogor, West Java, Aug. 25, 2023.

“Former President SBY, who achieved consecutive victories in previous presidential elections and led the government for 10 years, shared his wisdom, knowledge, and invaluable experience with me. We take this advice very seriously,” Anies said after the meeting, referring to the former president by his initials.

“The discussion was deeply personal and comprehensive, providing us with a better sense of preparation for the months to come.”

SBY said that the meeting was held in a special room at his residence, Puri Cikeas.

“During the 2004 and 2009 presidential elections, we held previous meetings in that room, and with God's grace, we emerged victorious,” he said.

SBY has made no secret about his ambition to make eldest son Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono -- currently is the Democratic Party chairman -- a running mate for Anies for the February election.

The meeting with SBY occurred a day after Anies visited Nasdem Chairman Surya Paloh.

