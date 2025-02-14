Democratic Party Treasurer Renville Antonio Dies in Motorcycle Accident

Jakarta. Renville Antonio, the chief treasurer of the Democratic Party, passed away on Friday at the age of 47 following a motorcycle accident in Situbondo, East Java, police confirmed.

Renville was riding his Harley-Davidson when he collided with a car in Asembagus District, reportedly during a road tour to Bali.

Situbondo Police Chief Adjunct Commissioner Rezi Dharmawan said the motorcycle crashed head-on into a pickup truck before hitting a roadside tree. The politician died at the scene.

The Democratic Party expressed its condolences in a statement on X (formerly Twitter):

"The entire Democratic Party family mourns the passing of our chief treasurer, Mr. Renville Antonio. May Allah grant him a place in Paradise."

Born in Surabaya, Renville was a practicing lawyer before entering politics. He was elected to the East Java Provincial Legislature, serving from 2004 to 2019.

After 15 years in the provincial legislature, he was promoted to the Democratic Party’s central committee and appointed as chief treasurer in 2020.

