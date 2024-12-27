Densus 88 Arrests Terrorism Suspect in West Java

Tasikmalaya. Indonesia's counterterrorism unit Densus 88, in collaboration with Tasikmalaya Police, arrested a man suspected of terrorism in Kampung Urug, Jayaratu Village, Sariwangi District, Tasikmalaya Regency, West Java, on Friday.

The operation took place at a private residence, where police swiftly detained the suspect. Tasikmalaya Police Chief Haris Dinzah confirmed the arrest, stating that one individual was taken into custody by the Densus 88 team.

“One suspected terrorist was arrested,” Haris said at the scene.

Haris added that authorities are continuing to investigate the suspect’s identity and potential connections to terrorist activities.

“The identity and links to possible terrorist actions are still being investigated and will be detailed by the West Java Police Public Relations and Densus 88,” he briefly noted.

Local residents expressed surprise at the arrest. Ridwan, a village resident, said the arrested man was not originally from Jayaratu Village. “I was shocked by the arrest. I heard he was a terrorist. The man wasn’t from here, just a visitor who had been staying for about a week,” Ridwan said.

According to Ridwan, the suspect had been staying at the house with his wife. "The information we have is that the man is from Cilawu, Garut. But none of us here really knew him, as he hadn't left the house in the week he stayed here,” he added.

In addition to detaining the suspect, Densus 88 also conducted a search of the house where he had been staying. Authorities have not yet disclosed further details about the suspect’s affiliations or the nature of the investigation.

