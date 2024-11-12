Deputy Agriculture Minister Sudaryono Pushes for Urban Farming to Boost Food Security

Jakarta. Deputy Minister of Agriculture Sudaryono is ramping up efforts to promote the urban farming concept through the Sustainable Food House Area program.

In collaboration with the Village Ministry, the program aims to empower communities to meet their food and nutrition needs by farming and raising livestock in their own yards, even in urban areas.

"There is a village fund allocation in the Village Ministry, where 20 percent is earmarked for food security initiatives. We hope this 20 percent will support the program," Sudaryono said during an interview on the "Beritasatu Special" program on BTV on Monday.

The Ministry has been allocated Rp 2.3 trillion in the 2025 State Budget.

Sudaryono explained that the Sustainable Food House program enables communities to use the land around their homes for farming and raising animals. This could include planting vegetables, herbs, and fruits, or raising chickens and goats. He said that urban farming can be done even in cities, using hydroponics gardening or growing crops in gutters.

"Urban farming means utilizing every inch of land we have. In the city, it’s possible," he said.

In addition to vegetables like chili, tomatoes, and cucumbers, people can also grow fruits and herbs or raise chickens, egg-laying hens, broiler chickens, and goats.

Sudaryono believes that farming is accessible to everyone. With abundant online resources, such as tutorials on YouTube and TikTok, he sees it as an achievable goal for many people.

"I believe anyone can do it. Farming is not that complicated. You just have to be willing to do it," he said.

