Deputy Foreign Minister, IDX Chief Among OJK Commissioners Candidates

The Financial Services Authority (OJK) customer service employees at OJK head office in Jakarta on October 23, 2017. (Antara Photo/Akbar Nugroho Gumay)

Jakarta. About 155 individuals, including government officials, are one step closer to be part of Board of Commissioners at the Financial Services Authority, or OJK, for the 2022-2027 period.

The selection committee announced on Monday that 155 candidates had passed the first phase or the administration test. Among others are Foreign Affairs Deputy Minister Mahendra Siregar and the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) president director Inarno Djajadi.

Orias Petrus Moedak, the former president director of the state-owned mining firm Mind ID, as well as Indonesia's Banking Development Institute (LPPI) president director Mirza Adityaswara have also passed the first phase.

Other names include Hoesen, the executive chairman of the capital market supervisor at OJK. As well as Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) prevention and monitoring deputy Pahala Nainggolan.

Candidates will move on to the second phase, which comprises public assessment, track record, and a paper.

“In the second phase, we will ask the public to participate by giving their feedback, information on the candidates’ integrity, track record, and/or attitude,” Finance Minister Sri Mulyani, who also helms the selection committee, said on Monday.

Sri Mulyani added, the committee would ensure the anonymity of the informant and their feedback.

The committee will announce the results after Feb. 16, namely after the public assessment ends. Given the current Covid-19 pandemic situation, Sri Mulyani advised all candidates to take care of their health.

“So they will able to take part in the entire selection process on schedule. Including the assessment and the in-person medical check up at the hospitals that the committee has appointed, which will take place right after the second phase announcement,” she said.

