Deputy Justice Minister Edward Hiariej Unaware of Corruption Charges Against Him

November 10, 2023 | 11:21 am
Edward Omar Sharif Hiariej, the deputy for the justice minister. (Celvin Sihaputar)
Edward Omar Sharif Hiariej, the deputy for the justice minister. (Celvin Sihaputar)

Jakarta. Edward Omar Sharif Hiariej, a deputy for the justice minister, was unaware of the corruption charges brought against him by the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK), a spokesman said on Friday.

The KPK confirmed in a news conference the previous day that Edward, also known as Eddy, has been identified as a corruption suspect for allegedly accepting bribe money.

Despite the public revelation, Edward and the ministry weren’t officially notified by the KPK.

"He has no knowledge about the decision to name him a suspect as reported in the media because he hadn’t given a deposition in a criminal investigation, nor had he received a warrant," Tubagus Erif Faturahman, the PR coordinator of the Justice Ministry, told reporters in Jakarta.

Advertisement

Tubagus urged members of the public to uphold the presumption of innocence principle and respect the due process of law.

Edward, 50, is a law professor from Gadjah Mada University who has appeared in many high-profile cases to deliver his expertise in complicated legal arguments from the witness stand.

He testified for then Jakarta Governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, or Ahok, who was tried for blasphemy in 2017 and also defended President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, whose reelection faced challenges from rival candidate Prabowo Subianto at the Constitutional Court in 2019.

The president appointed him as the deputy for the justice minister in 2020.

The KPK has not revealed details about the ongoing corruption investigation against Edward.

In March, the non-governmental group Indonesia Police Watch (IPW) lodged a complaint with the KPK, alleging a payment of Rp 7 billion to Edward. The KPK's investigation directorate initiated inquiries in response to this report.

Edward has denied any wrongdoing and suggested that he did not take the allegations against him seriously.

Tags:
#Corruption
Keywords:
Investor Daily
