Dino Patti Djalal: Prabowo Ushers in Active Global Diplomacy for Indonesia

Jakarta. Indonesia is entering a new chapter in its foreign policy under the leadership of President Prabowo Subianto, according to discussions at the 2024 Conference on Indonesia Foreign Policy (CIFP). Held on Saturday at Kota Kasablanka, Jakarta, the event discussed Indonesia's diplomatic outlook for the next five years.

Dino Patti Djalal, founder of the Foreign Policy Community of Indonesia (FPCI), described Prabowo as an active leader on the global stage. "We are entering a new era of Indonesian foreign policy with a president who is highly visible, proactive, and skilled in engaging with world leaders," Dino said in an interview with Beritasatu.com.

Themed "Can Middle Powers Calm the Storm and Fix the World?", the CIFP 2024 addressed Indonesia's potential to play a significant role as a middle power amid global political uncertainty. Key topics included foreign policy priorities for the Prabowo administration and strategies for addressing international challenges, such as geopolitical tensions and climate change.

The conference featured prominent speakers, including Foreign Minister Sugiono, Investment Minister Rosan Roeslani, and Communication and Digital Minister Meutya Hafid. Also in attendance were Deputy Trade Minister Dyah Roro Esti, Deputy Higher Education Minister Stella Christie, former Foreign Minister Marty Natalegawa, and Presidential Special Envoy Mari Elka Pangestu.

With over 9,500 participants, CIFP 2024 drew the largest turnout in its history. University students from across Indonesia traveled for days to participate. "The enthusiasm of the youth here is inspiring, reflecting their eagerness to learn and seize global opportunities," Dino remarked.

During the opening ceremony, Dino delivered the keynote address, emphasizing Indonesia's leadership role in addressing global challenges. He urged the Prabowo administration to assert Indonesia's presence on the international stage. "The world needs Indonesia's leadership and contributions. We must answer this call of history," he said.

Students, including Nur Haliza Salsabila from Universitas Islam Indonesia, expressed excitement about meeting ministers and gaining insights from the discussions. "It’s a great opportunity to learn and directly engage with policymakers," she shared.

The CIFP 2024 also marked the 10th anniversary of FPCI, celebrating a decade of fostering dialogue on Indonesia’s foreign policy. With 19 ambassadors and numerous government officials in attendance, the event underscored Indonesia’s growing influence in the Indo-Pacific region.

The conference concluded with panel discussions exploring the role of middle powers in stabilizing the world order, highlighting the need for Indonesia to navigate the complex global political landscape strategically.

