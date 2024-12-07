Disabled Man Accused of Sexual Assault in West Nusa Tenggara

Mataram. I Wayan Agus Swartama, a 21-year-old man born without both hands, is facing accusations of sexually assaulting multiple women in West Nusa Tenggara (NTB). Police allege Agus used verbal manipulation to lure his victims, with new evidence shedding light on the case.

A video recording retrieved from a victim's phone has become a critical piece of evidence. While the footage lacks clear visuals, audio recordings allegedly capture Agus engaging in verbal manipulation.

“This evidence has undergone forensic digital testing with support from our IT forensic team. We believe it strengthens our case, confirming interactions between the suspect and the victim,” said NTB Police Criminal Investigation Director Syarif Hidayat at a Friday press conference.

Police have interviewed seven victims and several witnesses as part of their ongoing investigation. Two additional victims have recently been identified, with one providing an official statement.

To encourage further reporting, NTB police have established a dedicated hotline and a reporting post. “We urge anyone with relevant information or similar experiences to come forward,” Syarif added.

According to victim advocates, Agus allegedly brought nine women to a homestay over a period of time. If all cases are verified, the total number of victims could reach 19.

Andre Safutra of the Legal Aid and Advocacy Association of NTB found a pattern in Agus’s alleged actions. “The modus operandi appears consistent across incidents, pointing to a troubling pattern,” Safutra said, noting one case involving a minor at Udayana Park in Mataram.

Joko Jumadi, Chair of the Regional Disability Committee (KDD) in NTB, disclosed that 15 victims had reported their cases to the committee, seven of which were referred to police.

Among the victims, five are adults, and two are minors, prompting calls for special attention to the child cases under Indonesian child protection laws. “We hope the police will handle these cases separately to ensure maximum justice for child victims,” Joko said.

KDD’s involvement in assisting Agus has sparked criticism, with some alleging bias. Joko denied these claims, saying that the committee remains impartial. “Our focus is on ensuring justice for the victims while understanding the broader context of the suspect’s behavior,” he said on Tuesday.

The KDD plans to provide psychological support for both the victims and Agus to address potential underlying issues. “This approach seeks to ensure justice while also exploring the root causes of these alleged actions,” Joko added.

Agus Denied the Allegations

Agus, a 7th-semester art student, denies the allegations, claiming he is physically incapable of such actions due to his disability. Born without arms, Agus relies entirely on his mother, I Gusti Ayu Ariparni, for daily tasks such as eating and dressing.

“I have cared for him since birth. He can’t do anything independently. The accusations are unimaginable,” Ariparni said on Wednesday. She expressed shock and stress over her son’s status as a suspect, which has required her to seek medical treatment.

Agus recounted his perspective, claiming he asked a woman for help after feeling exhausted from walking. According to him, she agreed to give him a ride but later brought him to a homestay.

“She was the one who brought me into the room and undressed me. I couldn’t resist because of my condition. If I did, I would have been humiliated,” Agus explained last Saturday.

The woman later contacted others and accused Agus of sexual assault, allegedly involving hypnotism—a claim Agus denies. “I have no knowledge of hypnosis and am ready to be investigated,” he said.

