Thursday, November 9, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Disgraced Judge Anwar Usman Claims ‘Character Assassination’

Yustinus Paat
November 8, 2023 | 8:56 pm
SHARE
Constitutional Court Justice Anwar Usman waved at journalists after a news conference at the court's building in Jakarta. Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023. (Antara Photo/Risyal Hidayat)
Constitutional Court Justice Anwar Usman waved at journalists after a news conference at the court's building in Jakarta. Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023. (Antara Photo/Risyal Hidayat)

Jakarta. Constitutional Court Judge Anwar Usman on Wednesday alleged a conspiracy to tarnish his reputation after he was removed from his position as chief justice in the wake of the court's controversial ruling, which cleared the path for President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's son to become a vice-presidential candidate.

A day earlier, Anwar was stripped of his role as chief justice by the court's Honor Council for a serious breach of the ethical code and good conduct as a judge. The president is his brother-in-law, and he should have recused himself from the court hearing on a motion seeking to amend the age limit for presidential and vice-presidential candidates.

Jokowi's 36-year-old son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, was initially ineligible to contest the election due to the 2017 general election law, which requires a candidate to be at least 40 years old.

However, on October 16, the court added a phrase to the relevant article, stating that a candidate "must be at least 40 years old or must have served or be serving in a public position through general elections, including regional government leader elections."

Advertisement

Gibran, the elected mayor of Solo, became eligible, and soon afterward, he was selected as a running mate for presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto.

In response to public outrage triggered by the controversial ruling, the court established a three-member Honor Council on October 24 to investigate the alleged breach of the ethical code.

But Anwar said there had been an attempt to tarnish his reputation even before the council was established.

"I have learned from my own observations and from tips that there were attempts to politicize this issue and make me a target related to various rulings by this court long before the council was established," Anwar said during a news conference at the Constitutional Court building in Jakarta.

"Despite being aware of a character assassination scenario with me as the target, I maintain a positive outlook as a Muslim," he added.

The Honor Council, led by former Chief Justice Jimly Asshiddiqie, was clear in its actions. In addition to removing Anwar from the position of chief justice, the council also banned him from handling election disputes when there is a potential conflict of interest.

Furthermore, he cannot nominate himself in the internal election for the Constitutional Court's chief justice.

Tags:
#Politics
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Disgraced Judge Anwar Usman Claims ‘Character Assassination’
News 3 hours ago

Disgraced Judge Anwar Usman Claims ‘Character Assassination’

 Anwar was stripped of his role as chief justice by the court's Honor Council for a serious breach of the ethics and good conduct as a judge.
Sweden's Largest Egg Producer to Cull All Its Chickens Following Recurrent Salmonella Outbreaks
News 4 hours ago

Sweden's Largest Egg Producer to Cull All Its Chickens Following Recurrent Salmonella Outbreaks

 In August, 340,000 chickens had to be killed on the farm after a salmonella infection was discovered in two hen houses.
Former Minister Johnny Plate Sentenced to 15 Years for Corruption
News 7 hours ago

Former Minister Johnny Plate Sentenced to 15 Years for Corruption

 The court also ordered Johnny to repay Rp 15.5 billion ($988,000) of the embezzled funds and imposed a fine of Rp 1 billion.
IDX Membership Surpasses 900
Business 10 hours ago

IDX Membership Surpasses 900

 According to IDX data, an additional 27 companies are in the process of preparing for an initial public offering to join the exchange.
Biden to Host Jokowi at White House Nov. 13
News 12 hours ago

Biden to Host Jokowi at White House Nov. 13

 The two leaders will discuss continuing the clean energy transition, advancing economic prosperity, and promoting peace in the region.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Presidential Candidate Age Limit to Go Retrial Following Court Controversy
1
Presidential Candidate Age Limit to Go Retrial Following Court Controversy
2
Jokowi's Brother-in-Law Removed as Constitutional Court Chief Justice
3
It’s Impossible to Rely on China Alone, Presidential Hopeful Ganjar Says
4
Indonesia’s Foreign Exchange Reserves Down to $133.1 Billion
5
Eight Indonesian Startups Achieve Unicorn Status on CB Insights' List
Opini Title
G7’s Anti-Coercion Campaign against China Could Backfire
G7’s Anti-Coercion Campaign against China Could Backfire
Your Cloud Strategy’s Achilles Heel – (No) Resilience by Design
Your Cloud Strategy’s Achilles Heel – (No) Resilience by Design
Businesses Must Pave The Way to A Sustainable Urban Future for All
Businesses Must Pave The Way to A Sustainable Urban Future for All
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED