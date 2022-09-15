Disgraced Officer Napoleon Convicted of Assaulting Detainee

Jakarta. A police general who is serving a jail sentence for corruption was handed another criminal conviction on Thursday for assaulting a detainee and smearing human feces on his face.

Insp. Gen. Napoleon Bonaparte was sentenced by the South Jakarta District Court to five and a half months in prison for a violent attack on Muhammad Kosman on August 26 of last year.

Kosman, a YouTuber who goes along with the alias “M Kace”, was being detained at the National Police detention facility in Jakarta as a blasphemy suspect when Napoleon came to his cell with a plastic bag full of human feces and attacked him.

He was arrested last August after public outrage regarding some of his YouTube contents that were deemed offensive to Islam.

Napoleon has sought to justify his actions, saying he attacked Kosman for insulting Islam.

“Anyone can insult me, but not my Allah, the Koran, the Holy Prophet, and the creed of Islam,” Napoleon has said.

The handed jail term isn’t even half of the prosecution's demand of 1 year’s imprisonment. Violent assault is a crime punishable by up to two years in prison according to the Criminal Code.

When reading the verdict, Presiding Judge Djuyamto said the fact that “the defendant and the victim have forgiven each other” becomes one of the mitigating factors.

In March of last year, Napoleon was found guilty of taking bribes from a graft convict and was sentenced to four and a half years in a scandal that rocked the National Police.

He was convicted of accepting US$370,000 and SIN$200,000 from Djoko Tjandra in return for helping the graft fugitive enter Indonesia undetected in 2020 despite an arrest warrant for the latter.

Napoleon was a senior staff at Interpol’s National Central Bureau (NCB) in Jakarta when Djoko was “secretly” removed from the wanted list in 2014.

He last served as the head of the National Police’s International Relations and Transnational Crimes Division that oversees the NCB before being stripped of his duties during the investigation into the scandal.

Despite all the legal woes, he remains an active officer, with the National Police arguing he isn’t dishonorably discharged pending his appeal.