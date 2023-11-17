Friday, November 17, 2023
District Chief Prosecutor Arrested for Alleged Extortion of Businessmen

Muhammad Aulia
November 17, 2023 | 3:28 am
Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) senior investigator Rudi Setiawan briefs journalists about the ongoing investigation against two prosecutors and two businessmen from Bondowoso, East Java, during a news conference in Jakarta, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. All four suspects are presented in the background.(Antara Photo/Indrianto Eko Suwarso)
Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) senior investigator Rudi Setiawan briefs journalists about the ongoing investigation against two prosecutors and two businessmen from Bondowoso, East Java, during a news conference in Jakarta, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. All four suspects are presented in the background.(Antara Photo/Indrianto Eko Suwarso)

Jakarta. The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) announced on Thursday the arrest of Puji Triasmoro, the head of a district prosecutor’s office in Bondowoso, East Java province. He stands accused of allegedly extorting a sum of at least Rp 475 million ($30,600) from two businessmen by threatening them with corruption charges.

The case originated from community reports hinting at corruption within a horticulture project in Bondowoso, which involved a local company as the awarded entity.

The Bondowoso Prosecutors’ Office commenced an inquiry following these reports and engaged with Yossy Setiawan and Andhika Iman Wijaya, executives of the company overseeing the project.

Concerned about potential criminal charges, the businessmen engaged in extensive communications with the prosecutors’ office through Alexander Kristian Diliyanto Silaen, another prosecutor handling corruption investigations.

As part of the ongoing inquiry, during their depositions, an agreement between the businessmen and Alexander involving a payment to cease the case was reached, KPK senior investigator Rudi Setiawan said during a news conference in Jakarta.

"An amount of Rp 475 million was handed over to the prosecutors, serving as pivotal evidence in our investigation," Rudi said.

All four individuals involved, including the two businessmen and the prosecutors, have been designated as suspects and were presented during the news conference held at the KPK headquarters.

