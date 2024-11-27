Diversity is Key to a Stronger Democracy, Gibran's Message in 2024 Regional Elections

Solo. Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka called for embracing differences as he cast his vote in the 2024 Regional Elections on Wednesday. Accompanied by his wife, Selvi Ananda, Gibran reminded voters that diversity should strengthen democracy rather than divide the nation.

"President Prabowo Subianto sends his warm regards and reminds us that differences are natural in a big country like Indonesia. Differences should not lead to insults or animosity," Gibran said after voting at Polling Station (TPS) 18 in Manahan, Solo. "Instead, they should enrich and mature our democracy."

Gibran and Selvi arrived at the polling station around 10:25 a.m., dressed modestly—Gibran in a light blue checkered shirt and black trousers, and Selvi in a white lace blouse paired with navy pants. They greeted voters and briefly joined others in line after presenting their voter invitations.

Selvi was called to vote first, followed shortly by Gibran. After casting their ballots and marking their fingers with ink, they thanked election officials and media personnel for ensuring a smooth voting process.

"The elections have proceeded well and smoothly. My wife and I voted here in Manahan," Gibran said, adding that he hoped everyone would remain calm and orderly throughout the process.

Gibran also urged patience as the electoral process unfolds, reminding citizens to trust in the system. "Let’s stay calm and maintain order. We should wait for the process to conclude," he said.

Following his visit to the polling station, Gibran stated that he would return home briefly before heading back to Jakarta. "No monitoring of polling stations for me. After voting, it’s back to Jakarta," he concluded.

