Do Your Job, Don’t Seek Political Revenge: Prabowo Tells Ministers

Jayanty Nada Shofa
November 8, 2024 | 1:34 pm
President Prabowo Subianto waves to the camera as he departs to China from the Halim Perdanakusuma air force base in Jakarta on Nov. 8, 2024. (Antara Photo/Muhammad Adimaja)
President Prabowo Subianto waves to the camera as he departs to China from the Halim Perdanakusuma air force base in Jakarta on Nov. 8, 2024. (Antara Photo/Muhammad Adimaja)

Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto has urged his ministers to focus on getting the job done instead of seeking political revenge as the newly installed leader embarks on his first state trip abroad.

Prabowo departed for China on Friday morning to begin a two-week trip which will also include the US, Peru, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. But just before he began his diplomatic mission, Prabowo told his Red and White cabinet to refrain from making politically driven decisions.

“I have instructed [my cabinet] to really prepare to start working hard in 2025 so we can achieve what we have planned. We need to work hard toward creating a clean government that is free from misappropriation, inefficiency, manipulation, and collusion,” Prabowo told the press before getting on his presidential aircraft in Jakarta.

“There must be no political elements in carrying out, let’s say, this campaign. We must be firm and brave, but our efforts must be free from political intent and revenge. We wish to create a clean government,” Prabowo said.

The Prabowo government boasts a 109-strong Red and White cabinet. Prabowo has even appointed party leaders as his coordinating ministers.

Golkar chairman Bahlil Lahadalia keeps his position as the energy and mineral resources minister. National Mandate Party (PAN) chairman Zulkifli Hasan currently serves as the coordinating minister for food affairs. Prabowo has put Democratic Party chairman Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono in charge of the infrastructure and regional development coordinating ministry. Despite being the running mate to Prabowo’s election rival Anies Baswedan, Abdul Muhaimin Iskandar -- the chair of the National Awakening Party (PKB) -- was appointed as the chief community empowerment minister.

Prabowo rose to power on Oct. 20 and already has some ambitious programs ahead. His government intends to start distributing free meals to school-age children across the country in January. Prabowo also wants the Indonesian economy to grow by 8 percent, surpassing the country’s natural growth rate of around 5 percent.

