Doctor in West Java Fired, Faces Charges for Allegedly Molesting Pregnant Woman

Herlan Kanduruan Adiwisastra
April 16, 2025 | 4:37 pm
Deputy Director of Karya Harsa Clinic, Dewi Sri Fitriani, speaks to reporters on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, about the alleged sexual harassment by an obstetrician against a pregnant patient at the clinic. (Beritasatu.com/Herlan Adiwisastra)
Garut, West Java. An obstetrician in Garut, West Java, has been dismissed from his position and named a suspect after allegedly molesting a pregnant patient during a medical examination. The suspect, identified by the initials MSF, had worked at the Karya Harsa Clinic for the past two years before his dismissal.

Dewi Sri Fitriani, Deputy Director of Karya Harsa Clinic, confirmed the doctor’s termination and said the clinic has fully handed over the case to law enforcement.

“There had been prior complaints, and we immediately coordinated with the police,” Dewi said on Tuesday. “This case has severely damaged the reputation of our clinic and cast a shadow over the entire medical profession.”

Dewi added that her team is currently considering legal and internal measures following the incident. “It’s disappointing that the actions of one individual are leading to sweeping negative assumptions about other medical professionals,” she said.

West Java Police Arrest Doctor Accused of Sexually Assaulting Woman at RSHS Hospital

Garut Police, in collaboration with the West Java Regional Police, arrested MSF after a viral video on social media showed the alleged abuse. The 55-second CCTV footage appears to capture the doctor inappropriately touching a pregnant woman during an ultrasound session at a clinic near the Pengkolan area, close to Otista Town Square. The incident reportedly occurred on June 20.

Garut Chief Mochamad Fajar Gemilang confirmed on Wednesday that the case is under investigation and that the legality of the CCTV installation is being reviewed in coordination with the Health Ministry and local health authorities.

“Investigators are examining whether the CCTV installation complied with medical room protocols. If violations are found, they will be addressed accordingly,” Fajar said.

MSF was officially named a suspect following a case review meeting. Authorities said they have collected sufficient evidence, including witness testimonies from clinic staff and experts. So far, two victims have filed formal complaints.

However, police are exploring the possibility of additional victims and have urged others to come forward. “We guarantee the safety and confidentiality of all who report,” said Fajar.

Investigators suspect the doctor lured victims by personally inviting them via WhatsApp and offering free ultrasound services. By bypassing official registration procedures, the patients' visits were not documented, complicating the investigation.

“This method leaves no record of the victims in the clinic’s system, making it difficult to trace them,” Fajar said

Doctor in West Java Fired, Faces Charges for Allegedly Molesting Pregnant Woman
