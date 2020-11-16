Doctor Suspected of Terrorism Killed after Police Chase

Jakarta. A doctor sought by police for alleged terrorism was killed after a pursuit by counterterrorism unit Detachment 88 in the Central Java town of Sukoharjo, police said on Thursday.

The suspect is identified by his initials SU, 54, who police said ran a medical practice at his home in the town.

National Police spokesman Brig. Gen. Ahmad Ramadhan said the suspect drove erratically after officers jumped into the cargo bed of his double cab SUV.

“SU kept driving and zigzagged his car at high speed in an apparent attempt to throw the officers out of his pickup,” Ahmad told reporters in Jakarta.

He said the pickup hit another vehicle but continued running, prompting officers to open fire at him.

SU was shot at his back and hip and taken to the Police Hospital in the nearby city of Solo but he died en route to the hospital, Ahmad said. Two officers involved in the chase were injured and had to be treated at the same hospital.

According to Ahmad, police believe that SU was a key member of shadowy terror group Jamaah Islamiyah, but there is no information if he had a role in any attack in the country.

Antara news agency said the slain suspect was Sunardi – his name and medical license were printed on a board hung in front of his home where he opened a medical practice.

He was survived by a wife, who is also a doctor, and four children, the agency reported.

Neighborhood leader Bambang Pujiana said Sunardi moved to the town years ago but he rarely interacted with neighbors or got involved in communal activities.

Jemaah Islamiyah is blamed for many deadly attacks in the 2000s, including the 2002 twin Bali bombings that killed more than 200 people.

It has been designated as a terrorist organization by the government and largely inactive after a series of major crackdowns by security officials.

However, the National Police warned that Jemaah Islamiyah cells have been regrouping in recent years and recruiting members through “softer approaches” like religious gatherings. Police alleged that the group has attempted to raise funds by distributing thousands of charity boxes in several provinces, most notably Lampung.