Friday, October 6, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Donald Trump May Visit Capitol to Address Republicans As They Pick New Speaker

Associated Press
October 6, 2023 | 2:16 am
SHARE
FILE - Former President Donald Trump listens during his civil fraud trial at the State Supreme Court building in New York, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023. (Jeenah Moon/The New York Times via AP, Pool, File)
FILE - Former President Donald Trump listens during his civil fraud trial at the State Supreme Court building in New York, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023. (Jeenah Moon/The New York Times via AP, Pool, File)

Washington. Former US President Donald Trump is in talks to visit Capitol Hill next week as Republicans debate who should be the next speaker of the House following Kevin McCarthy's stunning ouster, according to three people familiar with the talks.

Some on the far right have floated the idea of Trump as a speaker candidate -- perhaps on an interim basis. One of the people cautioned that if Trump goes ahead with the visit, he would be there to talk with Republican lawmakers and not to pitch himself for the role. Trump would most likely attend a closed-door candidate forum that Republicans plan to hold Tuesday evening, ahead of a vote that could happen as soon as Wednesday.

The people spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity ahead of an official announcement.

Trump is being encouraged to run by a small group of far-right allies including Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. McCarthy, of California, lost his position this week when eight Republicans supported a motion introduced by Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz to remove him from the speakership.

Advertisement

Gaetz and Greene are both Trump allies, though Greene voted against the motion to remove McCarthy.

The trip would be Trump’s first to the Capitol since leaving office and since his supporters violently stormed the building in a bid to halt the peaceful transition of power from him to Democrat Joe Biden on Jan. 6, 2021. Trump has been indicted in both Washington and Georgia over his efforts to overturn the election's results.

A person does not have to be a member of the House to serve as speaker, though that has never historically been the case. From time to time lawmakers have thrown their vote to those outside of Congress, often as a protest of sorts against the candidates running.

Until a new speaker is chosen, all legislative work in the House is suspended.

Trump, the early front-runner for the Republican 2024 presidential nomination, has said that he is fully focused on his presidential run, but has flirted with the idea of running for speaker for years.

Speaking Wednesday during a court appearance in New York, Trump said that “a lot of people” had been calling him about the job, but insisted that he was focused “totally” on his campaign to return to the White House.

Still, he said: “If I can help them during the process, I would do it. But we have some great people in the Republican Party that could do a great job as speaker.”
 
In a social media post early Thursday, he added that he “will do whatever is necessary to help with the Speaker of the House selection process, short term, until the final selection of a GREAT REPUBLICAN SPEAKER is made - A Speaker who will help a new, but highly experienced President, ME, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

The possibility of Trump visiting Republicans as they battle amongst themselves for a path forward caught many on Capitol Hill by surprise and concern. The former president’s involvement is sure to further complicate an already complex set of maneuvering the two leading candidates -- Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana and Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio -- will need to make in order to grasp the 218 votes required to win the job.

Both men are likely to face a steep hill to the dais as they try to win the support of both the far-right and moderate factions of the party.

The far-flung idea of Trump being a candidate for the speakership was raised in January by the same far-right members of the conference. In a number of rounds, Republicans like Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado and Gaetz nominated Trump as their candidate. The effort was ultimately fruitless as McCarthy had the support of more than 90 percent of the conference

Immediately after news of Trump’s potential visit began to trickle out, Greene, who is one of Trump's most loyal allies in Congress, posted another endorsement of him for the job on social media. “If Trump becomes Speaker of the House, the House chamber will be like a Trump rally every day!!” she wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Tags:
#International
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Donald Trump May Visit Capitol to Address Republicans As They Pick New Speaker
News 45 minutes ago

Donald Trump May Visit Capitol to Address Republicans As They Pick New Speaker

 “If Trump becomes Speaker of the House, the House chamber will be like a Trump rally every day!!” Greene wrote.
Indonesian Doctors to Receive Lifetime Registration Status
News 5 hours ago

Indonesian Doctors to Receive Lifetime Registration Status

 Currently, registration status must be renewed every five years, incurring substantial costs and time through various procedures.
Agriculture Minister Syahrul Submits Resignation Amid Graft Investigation
News 7 hours ago

Agriculture Minister Syahrul Submits Resignation Amid Graft Investigation

 If implicated, Syahrul would become the second minister from Nasdem to face corruption charges.
Jokowi's Rumored Role as PDI-P Chairman Post-Presidency
News 12 hours ago

Jokowi's Rumored Role as PDI-P Chairman Post-Presidency

 When asked by reporters, the president dispelled any personal ambition to assume leadership of the PDI-P from Megawati Soekarnoputri.
Jusuf Kalla Predicts Presidential Election May Lead to Runoff
News 14 hours ago

Jusuf Kalla Predicts Presidential Election May Lead to Runoff

 According to Kalla, it's very difficult for any candidate to get an outright win with at least 85 million votes.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Indonesian Weapon Makers Deny Supplying Arms to Post-Coup Myanmar
1
Indonesian Weapon Makers Deny Supplying Arms to Post-Coup Myanmar
2
TikTok Shop is Over: Indonesian Minister
3
Indonesia Seeks Negotiations on Binding Rules on AI-Driven Weapons
4
In Conciliatory Tone, SBY Urges Continuity of Jokowi’s Legacy
5
Police Name Suspect in Miss Universe Indonesia Organizer's Sexual Harassment Probe
Opini Title
ASEAN in Global Semiconductor Race
ASEAN in Global Semiconductor Race
Why “Black” Needs to Go “Green”: Is It Imperative that Indonesian Coal Mining Players Increase Focus on Decarbonization and Broader ESG?
Why “Black” Needs to Go “Green”: Is It Imperative that Indonesian Coal Mining Players Increase Focus on Decarbonization and Broader ESG?
The Story of the Ulmas’ Martyrdom Should Be Known Worldwide
The Story of the Ulmas’ Martyrdom Should Be Known Worldwide
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED