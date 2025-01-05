Donation Meant for Acid Attack Victim Agus Salim Reallocated to Other Recipients

Jakarta. Funds originally raised to cover the medical expenses of acid attack victim Agus Salim will instead be redirected to support victims of the Mount Lewotobi eruption in East Nusa Tenggara, following months of disputes and allegations of fund misuse.

Agus suffered severe injuries, including near blindness, after being attacked with acid by a coworker at a café in Cipondoh, Tangerang City, during an argument on September 1.

Social media personality Pratiwi Noviyanthi initiated a fundraising campaign for Agus in October. However, allegations emerged that part of the funds had been misused. Reports indicated that Agus used Rp 98 million ($6,050) of the donations to repay personal debts rather than covering his medical expenses. Additionally, Agus reportedly refused treatment in Indonesia, insisting on undergoing surgery in Singapore.

On Saturday, Pratiwi said the remaining Rp 1.3 billion ($80,259) from the fundraiser would be handed over to the government, with donor approval, to support victims of the Mount Lewotobi eruption.

“I have had enough of the prolonged disputes with Agus and his lawyer, who have demanded the money back and even threatened legal action against me,” Pratiwi said during a podcast appearance.

She explained that her team had attempted to deposit the funds directly at the Jakarta Eye Center Hospital for Agus’s treatment, but Agus declined their cooperation and filed a police complaint against them.

The case garnered nationwide media attention, with lawyers from both sides engaging in public debates. Media reports suggested that Agus’s coworkers found him difficult to work with, describing him as overly bossy. In one interview, Agus admitted that his attacker had been provoked by his remarks during an argument over customer service issues.

Pratiwi revealed that many donors were frustrated with the ongoing disputes and supported the decision to redirect the funds. She denied allegations from Agus’s legal team that she had misused the money for personal expenses. During the podcast, she presented bank transfer receipts as evidence that the remaining funds had not been touched.

Her foundation is now working with the Social Affairs Department to allocate the funds to Mount Lewotobi eruption victims. Lawyer Pablo Benua, who represents 537 donors, confirmed their collective approval of the reallocation.

“We look forward to ensuring the funds are promptly directed to those who need them most,” Pablo said.

