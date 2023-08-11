Friday, August 11, 2023
Double Celebrations for Agus as Supreme Court Rejects Moeldoko's Appeal

Rio Abadi
August 11, 2023 | 2:40 pm
Democratic party Chairman Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono blows candles during his belated birthday celebration in Jakarta, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. (Antara photo/Sigid Kurniawan)
Jakarta. Democratic Party Chairman Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono welcomed a Supreme Court ruling on Friday that dismissed a judicial review filed by former Armed Forces Commander Moeldoko, who sought to challenge his leadership.

The court's decision was issued on Thursday, coinciding with Agus’ 45th birthday.

"I'm personally grateful because the good news came on my 45th birthday and is the best gift for me," Agus said at the party’s headquarters in Jakarta.

Despite the favorable ruling, Agus said he will remain vigilant against "attempts to divide the party" in the lead-up to the 2024 general elections.

Moeldoko, currently serving as the head of the presidential staff office, has asserted himself as the legitimate leader of the Democratic Party following an extraordinary congress of disgruntled party executives held in Deli Serdang, North Sumatra, in March 2021.

This controversial congress, during which Moeldoko was elected as chairman, took place a month after Agus sent a letter to President Joko Widodo, alleging an attempt to wrest control of the party from him.

The Justice Ministry has refused to recognize Moeldoko’s leadership within the Democratic Party, prompting him to seek recourse through the court.

"The judicial review initiated by Moeldoko has significantly disrupted the Democratic Party. For two years and eight months, our party has been overshadowed by threats of a takeover," Agus said.

#Politics
