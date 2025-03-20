DPR Approves Military Law Revisions, Expanding Active-Duty Roles in Civilian Posts

Yustinus Paat
March 20, 2025 | 11:03 am
A group of crew members waves as an F-16 fighter jet takes off to celebrate the 79th anniversary of the Indonesian Military (TNI) at the South Terminal of Halim Perdanakusuma Air Base in Jakarta on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. This year's TNI anniversary event features aerial performances, including F-16 jets, Hawk 100/200, and Sukhoi SU-30 aircraft. (ANTARA FOTO/Asprilla Dwi Adha)
Jakarta. The Indonesian House of Representatives (DPR) has officially passed the revision of Law No. 34/2004 on the Indonesian Military (TNI) into law. The decision was made during the 15th plenary session of the 2024-2025 parliamentary sitting period at the DPR building in Senayan, Jakarta, on Thursday.

House Speaker Puan Maharani led the session and called for a vote, which was unanimously approved by the parliamentary factions

Puan was accompanied by Deputy Speakers Sufmi Dasco Ahmad, Adies Kadir, and Saan Mustopa. Meanwhile, Deputy Speaker Cucun Ahmad Syamsurijal was absent. A total of 293 lawmakers attended the session, while 12 others were recorded as excused.

Key Amendments in the Revised Law

The revised military law includes changes to three key articles:

  • Article 3: Reaffirms the TNI’s position under the president’s command for military deployment and operations, while defense policy and administration remain under the Defense Ministry.

  • Article 53: Increases the retirement age for TNI personnel from 55 to 62 years.

  • Article 47: Expands the number of civilian government positions available to active military personnel from 10 to 15.

The additional five positions include roles in the Coordinating Ministry for Political, Legal, and Security Affairs, the Attorney General’s Office, and the Supreme Court.

Fears of TNI Dual Function and Public Opposition

Before the vote, Deputy Speaker Sufmi Dasco Ahmad acknowledged that the bill had faced public opposition. However, he said the legislative process had incorporated input from various stakeholders.

"In a democracy, differing opinions are natural. We have engaged in extensive dialogue with student groups, NGOs, and the civil society coalition to accommodate their concerns," Dasco said.

Despite these discussions, civil society groups remain critical of the revisions, particularly the expanded role of active-duty military personnel in civilian positions. The Civil Society Coalition for Security Sector Reform warned that this move could blur the distinction between military and civilian governance.

Dasco, however, reassured that the revised law does not reinstate the dual-function role of the military, a controversial policy from the New Order era.

"We have clearly stated that the revised law does not reintroduce TNI’s dual-function role. The new provisions do not grant the military an expanded political or administrative role beyond what has been deliberated," Dasco concluded.

