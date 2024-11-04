DPR Grants Citizenship to Three Dutch-Descent Football Players to Join Indonesia's National Teams

Jakarta. The House of Representatives' Commission X has approved Indonesian citizenship for three Dutch-descent football players: Kevin Diks, Noa Johanna Christina Cornelia Leatomu, and Estella Raquel Loupattij.

Deputy Chairman Lalu Hadrian Irfani voiced some concerns regarding the naturalization process, referencing previous instances where naturalized players fell short of expectations on the field. "I hope Kevin Diks can strengthen the national team and help secure a victory against Japan," he said on Monday.

Anita Jacob Gah, a Commission X member from the Democratic Party, urged the Youth and Sports Ministry and the Indonesian Football Association (PSSI) to prioritize the development of local athletes instead of continuing the naturalization of foreign players, pointing out that Indonesia has abundant local talent.

Gah highlighted the need for investment in local coaching rather than relying on foreign players. "We have athletes in underprivileged areas with strong physical and mental capabilities. We should focus on developing their potential," she said.

In contrast, Raja Faisal Manganju Sitorus from Commission XIII acknowledged the positive impact of naturalized players on the national team, which has been performing better in competitions. He emphasized the necessity of following FIFA regulations during the naturalization process and reaffirmed the commitment to attracting talented Indonesians from abroad to enhance the national squad.

Kevin Diks, born on October 6, 1996, in Apeldoorn, Netherlands, has Indonesian heritage through his mother, whose parents hail from Morotai and Ambon in Maluku. Estella Raquel Loupattij, born in Amsterdam on November 14, 2003, has Indonesian roots through her grandmother from Flores, East Nusa Tenggara. Noa Leatomu, another female footballer from Alemaria Achen, also has Indonesian descent through her father.

The Indonesian national football team will continue its quest in the third round of the 2026 World Cup Asian qualifiers, Group C, facing Japan on Friday, Nov. 15, at the Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium in Jakarta. Four days later, Indonesia will host Saudi Arabia at the same venue.

Coach Shin Tae-yong has called up 27 players, including several naturalized athletes, to prepare for these crucial matches. Currently, Indonesia sits in fifth place in Group C with three points from three draws and one loss.

