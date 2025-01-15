DPR Plans In-Depth Review of Social Media Restrictions for Children

Jakarta. Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives (DPR) Sufmi Dasco Ahmad said the parliament will conduct an in-depth review of proposed regulations to limit children's use of social media.

"We will examine the advantages and disadvantages, considering the benefits and other aspects. The government will draft the regulations, and we in the legislature will review and discuss them together," Dasco said at the DPR building in Jakarta, on Tuesday.

Dasco acknowledged that the idea of restricting children's social media usage has been raised previously, citing that several countries, including Australia, have already implemented similar rules.

"We've heard this idea before, and we've had some preliminary discussions. However, before we delve deeper, it's worth mentioning that some countries already have age restrictions in place," he added.

Separately, Parliament member Amelia Anggraini expressed her full support for the government in drafting the proposed regulations.

She called for urgent action to address the dangers of social media for children, citing inappropriate content, including violence and indecent material.

"This situation demands decisive and strategic action to make the digital space safer for the younger generation. Therefore, we fully support the government's efforts to issue regulations limiting children's use of social media," Amelia said on Tuesday.

Amelia pointed out that many countries, such as Australia, have banned social media use for children under 16. Similar measures are in place across Asia, including China, South Korea, and India, as well as in European nations like the UK, Norway, Germany, the Netherlands, and Italy.

"Even in several US states, mandatory social media restrictions have been proposed. Indonesia should learn from these policies and adapt them to the country's social and cultural context," she added.

Communication and Digital Affairs Minister Meutya Hafid recently revealed that discussions regarding child-friendly social media policies had been held with President Prabowo Subianto. Protecting children in the digital space, she said, is a priority.

"This issue was discussed with President Prabowo. It's essential to determine how we can protect our children in the digital realm. Details of the policy will be revealed later," Meutya said at the Presidential Palace complex in Jakarta on Monday.

