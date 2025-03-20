DPR Urges Dialogue as Students Protest TNI Law

Jakarta. Hundreds of students from Trisakti University and the National University (Unas) staged a protest at Pancasila Gate on Thursday, opposing the newly passed Indonesian Military (TNI) Law.

The protesters attempted to force their way through the gate, which had been locked by security personnel since the plenary session began. Some protesters set fire to used tires in a show of defiance, while others kicked and struck the large black gate with blunt objects.

The protest turned chaotic as students dismantled an iron grille and used it to repeatedly strike the security post’s glass window, shattering it, Beritasatu.com reported.

"We demand the repeal of the TNI Law!" one student shouted during the demonstration.

Authorities deployed 5,000 joint personnel to secure the protest, ensuring order amid escalating tensions.

Critics fear that the revised law could blur the lines between civilian and military authority, raising fears of a return to the authoritarian rule of former President Suharto’s New Order era. However, lawmakers insist that the amendments are necessary to address evolving security threats.

DPR Calls for Dialogue

House Speaker Puan Maharani assured the public that the DPR is prepared to provide further explanations to students and citizens who oppose or remain uncertain about the revisions to Law No. 34 of 2004 on the Indonesian Military. She dismissed concerns over the potential revival of the military’s dual function, stating that such fears are unfounded.

"We are open to dialogue and ready to clarify any misunderstandings. There is no need for baseless suspicions or distrust. We hope the public, especially students, can better understand the positive impact of this legislation on national development while ensuring civilian supremacy," Puan said at the DPR complex in Senayan, Jakarta.

She said the legislative process followed all required procedures and was conducted with careful consideration.

"We will provide public access to the finalized draft and the decisions made," she added.

Puan invited students to engage in discussions with the DPR rather than resorting to protests, reiterating that the law aims to strengthen national defense while upholding democratic principles.

