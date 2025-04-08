Dutch Citizen Found Dead at His Home in Bali

Bali. A Dutch national was found dead at his residence in Mimba, Padangbai Village, in the Manggis District of Karangasem Regency, Bali, on Monday. Authorities have ruled out foul play following a preliminary investigation.

The deceased has been identified as Hans Sluiman, 69. According to Commissioner I Nyoman Merta Kariana, head of the Padangbai Port Police Sector, Sluiman was discovered in his bedroom on the second floor of the house.

“The victim was found deceased in a state of undress,” Nyoman said.

He added that Sluiman had a known history of heart enlargement and lung issues. On Sunday, his personal doctor attempted to contact him but received no response. Growing concerned, the doctor reached out to one of Sluiman’s relatives to check on him.

Advertisement

Upon arriving at the house, the relative found Sluiman unresponsive and immediately reported the incident to local authorities.

“An initial examination revealed no signs of violence. The body showed indications of post-mortem lividity and rigor mortis, suggesting he had been dead for more than two hours when discovered,” Nyoman said.

The body has been transferred to Karangasem General Hospital for further examination.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: