A montage of photos from the aftermath of an earthquake in Cianjur, West Java, on November 21, 2022. (Beritasatu)

Earthquake Destroys Buildings in West Java

BY :ASNI OVIER

NOVEMBER 21, 2022

Jakarta. A 5.6-magnitude earthquake rocked the western part of Java and destroyed many houses, shops, and public buildings at the epicenter of the tremor in the West Java town of Cianjur on Monday afternoon.

“My cake shop was flattened, but thankfully my house only sustained minor damages,” Atina, a resident in Cianjur, told Jakarta Globe’s sister publication Beritasatu.com.

Advertisement

She said the tremor was so powerful that people immediately rushed out of their homes and a number of buildings nearby collapsed.

Social media platforms were flooded with pictures and videos of the quake's aftermath showing the debris of buildings destroyed by the quake.

An internet user posted a picture of flattened houses and wrote: “In Cianjur, all houses were destroyed.” 

There have been no reports of casualties or injuries.

The Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) said the earthquake occurred at 13:21 p.m. (06:21 a.m. GMT) and warned of aftershocks.

The agency said the strongest shocks were felt in Cianjur, Garut, and Sukabumi, but residents in other districts and cities including Jakarta also ran in panic during the quake that lasted for around 30 seconds.

 

BeritaSatu Research

